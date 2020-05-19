Fashion tips: 5 EASIEST style and fashion hacks to learn from TikTok videos

Move over Pinterest and Instagram, TikTok is the latest fashion gold mine to unearth! Learn these style hacks from the site.

Social media has been keeping everybody busy. TikTok is one social media platform that everybody is spending more time on to keep themselves busy. Move over Instagram and Pinterest! The platform has everybody from dance professionals to makeup gurus to stylists showing off their skills and giving us a new perspective on things at the same time. One thing that barely anybody expected though, was to pick up on fashion and styling tricks through this app. Seems like the fashion and style elites of TikTok have us covered!

Check out the five best styling hacks you can pick up from the social media site.

How to make oversized jeans fit

Lockdown has many people working out like never before and shedding those extra pounds while getting fit. This only means that when we are back to wearing normal clothes, they will be loose! How to deal with loose, oversized jeans? Check it out!

How to wear a sweater over a dress

Always wanted to recreate those blogger looks of cropping your sweater short over your dress? Do it with a belt!

How to make your long sleeves stay up

Rolled up sleeves look incredibly classy when they stay put. But more often than not, sleeves keep falling down, making for a creased and shabby look. All you need to fix this? A scrunchie!

Fix awkward length sweatshirts

Have those old sweatshirts you love too much to throw out even though they are at an awkward length? Turn them into crop tops seamlessly! All you'll need - a shoelace!

Ensure your jeans zipper stays up

Many times, our favourite jeans' zippers lose their power of sticking up. At times like this, the ring hack is a saving grace for it ensures support to the zipper.

What tips have you been learning from TikTok? Let us know in the comment section below.

