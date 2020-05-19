Fashion tips: 5 EASIEST style and fashion hacks to learn from TikTok videos
Social media has been keeping everybody busy. TikTok is one social media platform that everybody is spending more time on to keep themselves busy. Move over Instagram and Pinterest! The platform has everybody from dance professionals to makeup gurus to stylists showing off their skills and giving us a new perspective on things at the same time. One thing that barely anybody expected though, was to pick up on fashion and styling tricks through this app. Seems like the fashion and style elites of TikTok have us covered!
Check out the five best styling hacks you can pick up from the social media site.
How to make oversized jeans fit
Lockdown has many people working out like never before and shedding those extra pounds while getting fit. This only means that when we are back to wearing normal clothes, they will be loose! How to deal with loose, oversized jeans? Check it out!
@jera.bean
Had to try this! ##fashionhack ##stylehack ##jeanhack ##jeanhacks ##fashionhacks ##stylehacks ##highwaistedjeans ##highwaistjeans ##momjeans ##styleideas
How to wear a sweater over a dress
Always wanted to recreate those blogger looks of cropping your sweater short over your dress? Do it with a belt!
@jesswithless
How crop a regular sweater over a dress ##sustainablestyle ##stylehack ##fashionhacks
How to make your long sleeves stay up
Rolled up sleeves look incredibly classy when they stay put. But more often than not, sleeves keep falling down, making for a creased and shabby look. All you need to fix this? A scrunchie!
@hannahwarling
tag someone who needs this ##tiktokfashion ##whattowear ##diyhacks ##outfittips ##clothinghacks ##lifehack ##styletips ##stylehack
Fix awkward length sweatshirts
Have those old sweatshirts you love too much to throw out even though they are at an awkward length? Turn them into crop tops seamlessly! All you'll need - a shoelace!
@josiesanders_
Style hack for awkward length sweatshirts/shirts##fyp ##foryoupage ##foryou ##clothinghack ##stylehack
Ensure your jeans zipper stays up
Many times, our favourite jeans' zippers lose their power of sticking up. At times like this, the ring hack is a saving grace for it ensures support to the zipper.
@allysonelise
Zipper hack again. yo. ##fyp ##xyzbca ##foryoupage ##stylehack ##hack ##outfit ##style ##average ##nowyouknow
What tips have you been learning from TikTok? Let us know in the comment section below.