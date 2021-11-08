Faux leather jackets every girl should add to her closet

Faux leather clothes are A1 since day 1. They have entered the fashion industry to stay and you can't resist adding them to their closet. Faux leather jackets can aid your fashion statement in the most mesmerising way. These jackets indeed steal the spotlight with its attractive and stylish zip patterns. Pair a faux leather jacket with the most casual outfit and you elevate your look to the maximum.

Get ready to flaunt some luxe leather jackets and woo everyone wherever you go. Remember, faux leather jackets are a MUST-HAVE!

1. Solid Faux Leather Roadies Jacket

This faux leather jacket is suitable for any party or occasion. It is a long sleeve jacket with two pockets and a zip closure. A jacket without zips is boring. Faux leather jackets are perfect if you choose to use animal-free products in your everyday life. Now slay it like dapper in this solid roadies jacket.

Price: Rs. 2199

2. Green Faux Leather Jacket

This Green Faux Leather Jacket is long and perfect for those who are not so comfortable in short jackets. Pair this long green jacket with denim and throw in a crop top. Don't forget to complete the look with classy boots.

Price: Rs. 4999

Deal: Rs. 1999

3. Brown Faux Leather Jacket

Leather jackets elevant your fashion style to greater heights. They come in earthy colours like green and brown which makes it a versatile piece of apparel. This Brown Faux Leather Jacket will help you reveal a strong personality. This jacket is tough and durable with rich texture detailing.

Price: Rs. 1899

4. Suede and Faux Leather Jacket

This jacket has a vintage aura. It is the perfect combination of suede and faux leather. It is a great match with bodycon dresses. In addition, the fabric is soft and comfortable helping you to attain a cool and casual look. The metal zipper closure and the belt resting on the waistline makes the jacket extra impressive.

Price: Rs. 1999

5. Black colour Faux Leather Long Jacket

This Black colour Faux Leather Long Jacket is a timeless beauty. It appears to be body fit from the outside but very well manages the comfort level in the interior. Faux leather jackets are like one impressive gear that tends to be a great coverage throughout the year.

Price: Rs. 2199

Faux leather jackets don't require any particular season to get out of the closet. It is an all rounder apparel which maximises the OOTD effortlessly anytime anywhere. These faux leather jackets look luxurious and are vegan. The cherry on the cake? They are crack and break resistant. Go style these faux leather jackets like a boss!

