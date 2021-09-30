Feeling out of luck? Here are 6 evil eye accessories to protect you from bad omen

The concept and the significance of the evil eye is especially prominent in the Mediterranean and West Asia. It is a superstitious belief that individuals have the power to cast bad omen to others by a malevolent glare, usually given to a person when one is unaware. The evil eye symbol was popularised with the Phoenicians, Persians and Greeks, which was believed to counteract the bad nazar and protect you. If you believe in this greek concept, here are 6 evil eye accessories to style up and also protect you from bad omen.

Turkish Blue Evil Eye Chain

This beautiful chain features stars, palm designs and hearts along with the evil eye charms hanging. The evil eye designs are trending today and go well with all kinds of outfits.

Price: Rs 1899

Deal: Rs 263

Buy Now

Bracelet and Chain Set

Keep it simple and minimal with a matching evil eye bracelet and necklace set that is also an excellent gifting item.

Price: Rs 499

Deal: Rs 220

Buy Now

Wall Hanging

To keep evil spirits away and spread only positivity inside your home get this beautiful blue wall hanging that is decorated with a blue evil eye amulet which gives you strength to eradicate all evil energies in the universe. This charm pendant strengthens our inner core and empowers our inner strength.

Price: Rs 350

Deal: Rs 299

Buy Now

Stretchable Hand Charm Bracelet

This unisex bracelet is an ideal gifting item and is something both trendy and stylish. It features multiple natural beads that’ll keep all evil eyes away from you.

Price: Rs 829

Deal: Rs 219

Buy Now

Multi Layer Leather Bracelet

This funky number is perfect for travellers and people with quirky fun jobs. You can stack with other bracelets and style up your accessory game.

Price: Rs 999

Deal: Rs 245

Buy Now

Dainty Necklace

Wear it every day and slay the style without worrying about the ‘nazar’ thing from your neighbours. It's elegant, simple and perfect for daily use.

Price: Rs 999

Deal: Rs 349

Buy Now

Also Read: Get festive ready with THESE 6 skincare essentials from Amazon under Rs 600