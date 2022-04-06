Flip flops for men under Rs 2000

Shoes and boots for men might see a lot of hype in the contemporary era but nothing can beat the comfortness of flip flops. With an extreme amount of breathability and easy sliding footwear, every man is inclined towards purchasing flip flops. They are available in too many styles and colours to match every style of men.

Flip flops for men

Flip flops have recently entered the market and help men to ditch shoes and other footwear. To be a part of the flip flop craze, have a look at these best selling flip flops that we have curated for you.

1. Neeman's Eco Slides for Men

These flip flops are natural rubber slippers. These lightweight slippers help men to be on their toes with utmost style. They can be worn throughout the day without bothering about the grip factor. The solid black colour of these flip flops will compliment every casual outfit.

Price : Rs. 1039

Buy Now

2. SOLETHREADS STARK Flip flops

These flip flops are super comfortable and provide the required grip. They have an anti-skid sole and are water resistant. The sleek and stylish design of this footwear is worth noticing.

Price : Rs. 999

Deal: Rs. 799

Buy Now

3. United Colors of Benetton Men's EVA Flip-Flops

These flip-flops will ensure utmost comfort and grip for your feet. Club these flip-flops with your casual outfit to complete your cool look for the day. Believe us or not! Flip flops can never disappoint anyone.

Price : Rs. 499

Deal: Rs. 303

Buy Now

4. US Polo Association Men Adolfito Flip Flops Thong Sandals

For a stable and comfortable walking experience, bring home US Polo Association Men Adolfito Flip Flops Thong Sandals. These flip flops are extremely stylish and complement your casual attire with utmost ease. They have a soft footbed for can offer great comfort to yoru feet for a long time.

Price : Rs. 999

Deal: Rs. 593

Buy Now

5. Sparx Men's Flip-Flops

These flip flops are so comfortable that you can also use them as house slippers. It is a perfect combination of comfort, style and workmanship to help men with utmost comfort and grip while walking. It is overall a good buy that will value each penny of yours.

Price : Rs. 399

Deal: Rs. 279

Buy Now

6. EVERLAST Outdoor Flip flops

These flip flops have a rigged pattern. They are tough, anti-skid and meant for rough use. They come with a rubberised strap for a clean look. The camo print with its ergonomically designed footbed, gives a look that is both contemporary and functional. The hexagonal beads add another layer of grip and comfort to the overall footbed.

Price : Rs. 999

Deal: Rs. 799

Buy Now

7. Puma unisex-adult Freddy IDP Flip flop

These flip flops for men and women have a round toe style and a narrow width. It is a stylish footwear that can accompany you for years. The fitting, grip and overall walking experience make this pair of flip flops worth buying.

Price : Rs. 899

Deal: Rs. 494

Buy Now

Time to slide into some stylish flip flops that can help you ditch shoes and boots with utmost ease. Why should you slide into shoes when you have such wide options of flip flops? Pick them up, drop them on the floor and slide into them. You are ready to go! Bid adieu to buckles, laces and zips with a grin on your face.

