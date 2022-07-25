7 Cool flip flops for women who wish to ditch heels for the day

Heels might add a few more inches to your height but no footwear can deliver comfort as much as flip flops. To calm down the stress bared by yoru foot and leg muscles, here we are with 7 cool flip flops for women that are definitely worth the buy. These flip flops will not only add a funky element to yoru OOTD but also will provide utmost relaxation to your feet and toes. We do know that they are an ultimate beach staple but have you teamed them with your everyday casual look? Go give it a try and experience the bliss of sliding into versatile and breathable flip flops.

Flip flops for women

Here are the coolest flip flops for women to stay comfy throughout the day.

1. Havaianas Women's Slim Crystal Flip Flop

No footwear will ever give you flip-flops-like freedom. If you love sand in and around your toes, then these flip flops are crafted for you. And this Havaianas Women's Slim Crystal Flip Flop comes with authentic Swarovski crystal embellishment on a slim metallic strap. The rubber sole will help you maintain your balance whereas the slip-resistant feature will help you to frolic around in utmost merriment.

Price: $ 38

Buy Now

2. Nike Women's Flip-Flop

This Nike Women's Flip-Flop has a synthetic rubber sole that will keep you comfortable throughout the day. These flip flops for women are a must-have for women who are always on their toes. The simple pattern and comfortable fitting are all that make this pair worth the penny.

Price: $ 33.95

Deal: $ 28.00

Buy Now

3. Crocs Women's Crocband Flip Flop

Allow your feet to breathe some fresh air with this flip flop onto your feet. This pair of Crocs Women's Crocband Flip Flop will ease the pressure on your feet and give you a sporty and chic style. They are incredibly light and offer all-day support.

Price: $ 29.99

Buy Now

4. Roxy Women's Costas Sandal Flip Flop

Why put pressure on your feet unnecessarily when you can ease lend a hand of support to your feet? How is that possible? Bring home Roxy Women's Costas Sandal Flip Flop. These flip flops feature a rubber sole and white-colored pleated straps for outsmarting commonly found black flip flops. The beige footbed compliments the white straps and helps you to ace your low-key look of the day.

Price: $ 13.95

Buy Now

5. Hurley Women's Flip Flops

Looking for a cool and funky touch in your flip flops? Have a look at Hurley Women's Flip Flops. They are cute and casual summer thongs. What’s more? They are water-friendly, making them the perfect water shoe for the pool, shower, or beach.

Price: $ 9.99

Buy Now

6. DREAM PAIRS Women's Arch Support Flip Flops

These DREAM PAIRS Women's Arch Support Flip Flops for women are crafted with soft cushion material. They provide excellent comfort in every step that you take. The non-slip rubber outsole of these flip flops makes it the go-to pair for the season. This pair will offer both stability and durability on all types of terrain.

Price: $ 49.99

Deal: $ 29.99

Buy Now

7. KUAILU Women's Yoga Foam Flip Flops

These KUAILU Women's Yoga Foam Flip Flops come with flexible and comfortable cloth straps. The memory foaming yoga padding lends you excellent cushioning comfort. These flip flops also relieve foot pain and offer utmost stability while you choose to go a long stride.

Price: $ 21.99

Buy Now

Time to ditch the heels and slip into the best flip flops for women! Flip flops are not just causal footwear but they possess great qualities. They ensure stability and ease the pressure on your feet in the most relaxing way. Go get your flip flops and allow your feet to breathe some fresh air.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored links and the content is created by Pinkvilla. We, at Pinkvilla, curate products only after detailed research based on shopping trends, product ratings, and honest customer reviews. Our aim is to make your shopping experience convenient and worth every penny. Happy shopping!

Recommended Articles: