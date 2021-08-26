Flower power to rule the wardrobe: 4 Simple ways to add joyful florals into your wardrobe

Where flowers bloom, so does hope - which aptly explains why bold and vibrant florals in fashion are one of the biggest trends this year! The trend of #JoyfulExpression in fashion for 2021 would truly be incomplete without bright blooming prints and patterns. With all that we have been through in the past year and a half of turmoil, our heightened sense of gratitude towards Mother Nature and the hunt for happiness in the little things translate perfectly into the trend of florals in fashion!

Incorporating flowers and foliage into our wardrobes is certainly not a new phenomena. However, fashion this year puts more emphasis on creative expression, experimenting and thinking out of the box! Are printed t-shirts and dresses the only way to have florals in your ensemble? Absolutely not!

From bold and fun-loving to delicate and powerfully feminine, florals can cater to every kind of personality. Here are 4 simple ideas to add florals to your wardrobe - take inspiration from these and express yourself uninhibited!

1. Flowery jewelry

If you are looking to start on a subtle note, dainty floral jewelry is a great way to begin before you commit to the trend! You can add some incredible blooms in the form of pendants, earrings, rings and resin jewelry to elevate absolutely any outfit! These would not only be a reminder to appreciate the beauty of nature, but also add a subtly rustic, vintage appeal to your style!

Generic Pink Daisy Pendant Necklace

Outgeek Multilayer Choker Necklace - Retro Sunflower

2. Bags

A bag, purse or clutch is another fun way to add some florals to your wardrobe! You can experiment with a plethora of prints, patterns and colours in this way - you can even make it the statement piece in your ensemble! Simply get one with an intricate floral design of your liking, such as the ones below, and carry it with a monotone outfit! Be it a casual one for your day out with friends or an occasion for ethnic wear, there is something for all!

Chumbak Bukhara Blooms & Boons Sling Bag - Coral

Chumbak Boho Embroidered Tote Bag - Tan

Craft Trade Handmade Cotton Rajasthani Patchwork Clutch

3. Elegant clothing

This may be the most commonly obtainable way of incorporating florals and foliage into your wardrobe, but this list will truly be incomplete with mentioning elegant ethnic and boho Indo-western wear! Floral prints and patterns have been indigenous to many forms of Indian textiles, and utilising florals in innovative ways is all the rage right now!

Acum Organza Saree with Blouse Piece

Rangmayee Green and Pink Floral Printed Kurta

Pury’s Floral Printed Boho Shrug

4. Hair accessories

For centuries, Indian women have used flowers to adorn their luscious locks and elaborate hairdos. Who says modern women can’t do it? Now with several options of hair clips and bands, the hassle of real flowers not staying intact and wilting frequently, there are a plethora of ways to embellish your hair with these intricate hair accessories!

Hair Flare White & Golden Hair Pins - Pack of 8

AB Beauty House Artificial Mogra Rubber Band

APSAMBR Rose Hair Clips - Pack of 2

