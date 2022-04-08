Formal shoes for men who like to keep it suave and swanky

Wearing the right shoes can take any outfit from boring to sophisticated fashion. The best formal shoes for men are not only stylish but practical as well. Everyone wants to put their best foot forward and in their best shoes, but not everyone knows how. You wouldn’t want to have a fashion faux-pas in the middle of a formal event. Different shoe styles suit different occasions and outfits. Here we have a list of all the types of formal shoes a man must own.

Formal shoes for men:

1. Oxford Shoes

Red Tape Men’s Leather Formal Shoes

Oxfords are characterised by their low heel and closed lacing system. And it’s the latter that gives them that oh-so-peculiar yet classy look. They come in multiple variations and they’re perfect for office wear, black tie (the less detailed versions), and smart-casual events. Oxfords should be your go-to whenever you need to look respectable and their versatility makes them quite an essential.

Price: Rs.1769

2. Derby Shoes

Hush Puppies Derby Leather Shoes

Derby shoes are often confused with Oxford shoes. They are quite different once you know their distinct characteristics. Derby shoes, unlike Oxfords, have an open lacing system. This means that the vamp (section on top of the shoe that covers the foot) splits in half and laces. The wider, more comfortable lacing makes this shoe more casual. The smooth leather designs give any outfit a polished look. A plain derby is the most versatile option as it can be a formal or casual dress shoe.

Price: Rs.2730

3. Chelsea Boots

Fentacia Men Formal Chelsea Boots

The Chelsea boot is the perfect representation of casual meets corporate. Falling somewhere between boots and dress shoes, they are an awesome way to modernise your style. You can wear these boots for smart occasions, for Friday night drinks, and also for a casual meet with your boys.

Price: Rs.1234

4. Loafers

Knoos Men’s Loafers

The origins of the Loafer are a bit fuzzy because there were different variations of the shoe worn throughout many cultures in history. Native Americans wore a similar shoe to the loafer called moccasins. Fishermen in Northern Europe also had a variation of the shoe. Loafers are versatile slip-on footwear with nine different styles of shoes. The dapper shoe matches well with long pants, slacks, or shorts for a smart casual look.

Price: Rs.494

5. Dress Boot

FIELD CARE Men’s Hi-Neck Dress Boots

Dress Boots are slim and have a dressy look that is similar to an Oxford or Derby shoe. They have been in style since the Victorian era and are still a fashionable option worn by many today. They are great shoes to wear during the cold winter months because of their high ankles. They instantly add some sophistication to an otherwise bland outfit.

Price: Rs.1349

6. Monk Straps

LOUIS STITCH Men’s Monk Strap Shoes

Monk Straps originated in the 15th century by European monks. They wore this style of shoe while working the fields. Modern-day Monk Straps have single, double, or triple buckled straps across the top of them. A single strap shoe is the most formal out of the bunch because of the lack of detail which creates a sleeker look. This easy slip-on shoe is more formal than a loafer.

Price: Rs.1424

7. Chukka Boots

MASABIH Men’s Leather Chukka Boots

Chukka boots are simply designed and can range anywhere from supremely casual to dressy and formal. These boots are super versatile and can be worn at a club and also at a business casual setting. Apart from providing a certain amount of formality and structure, these boots also provide great comfort.

Price: Rs.3299

If you are a modern, working man who needs to attend various formal events and parties, then you must stock up your wardrobe with a bunch of formal shoes. These different types of formal shoes can be teamed with various outfits and make you stand out in a crowd and make a long-lasting impression.

