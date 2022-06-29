5 Best gel nail kits for a lavish manicure at home

Living with the perfect gel nails all the time is what every girl wants. But the reality is that nail salons tend to take away pleasure as and when the nail job is done, and it's time to pay. This is when gel nail kits come handy. You get beautiful nails without ripping your pockets. Finding the right gel nail paint kit can be a real pain, so we have narrowed down the options for you. These nail paint kits come with all that you need to make your nails pretty and feel beautiful. Check them out!

Best Gel Nail Kits For Pretty Nails

1. Beetles Gel Nail Polish Kit

Imagine soft, glamorous, colored nails which can be acquired from the comfort of your home! Seems like the perfect thing, isn't it? And with Beetles gel nail polish kit, you too can have it. The kit comes with LED light, and gel polish in 6 colors, nail file and buffer, cuticle fork pusher and oil along with nail clippers and separators. With this one kit, you can easily enjoy a great manicure and perfect gel nails at home. The nail colors are toxin free and really long-lasting. The kit is super convenient to use and can be used as a great alternative to frequent visits to expensive nail salons.

Price $40.99

2. Gelish Mini Basix Gel Easy Soak Off Nail Polish Kit

Gelish Mini Basix gel easy soak off is simply the best for getting gel nails at home. The kit comes with LED lights, plastic cuticle pusher, artificial nail remover, foundation and top coat polish, cuticle oil and surface cleanser. Altogether, it has everything required to make your nails look better, brighter and prettier. With this kit, you can use Gelish patented technology for easy soak off in just 10 to 15 minutes. The laser-cut domed bristles of the brush ensures smooth application. Also, the LED lamp makes your nails ready in just 45 seconds. Sounds great! Right?

Price $124.95

3. Vishine Gel Nail Polish Starter Kit

Vishine nail starter kit comes with 6 pieces of gel polish colors, LED lamp, 1 matte top coat, 1 top base coat, a 48W curing Nail LED lamp and nail art tools. In all, there are 31 pieces in 1 kit. Each of these tools has a special function to perform. The colors are all so classic that you can wear them on all types of occasions. The nail lamp has a quick drying speed which is twice the speed of the normal UV LED lamp. There is a heat sinkhole and a fan design which does the job of cooling the lamp for 30 seconds and prevents overheating. The best part is that with this kit you can get cool nails at home without wasting money at salons.

Price $36.99

4. Le Mini Macaron DIY Gel Manicure Kit

As the name suggests Le Mini Macaron DIY gel kit is a kit that you can use all by yourself. Also, it is the ideal kit for every woman who likes to keep the nail game interesting. If you are one of such women, then this kit can help you out in beating the boring nails. The kit comes with a LED lamp, 1 gel nail color, cuticle stick, 10 remover wraps and a mini nail file. You can enjoy a good manicure at home with these items. Interestingly, the LED lamp is macaron shaped and looks really cute. The kit is easily portable, which means you can use it even during travels.

Price $35

5. Gellen Gel Nail Polish Kit

When looking for a gel nail polish kit that gives a luxurious feel to your nails, this one will be the most appropriate for you. It comes with 12 soft colors, essential manicure tools, base coat, 72W nail lamp, base coat, top coat, shiny glitters, mask gloves, AB rhinestones. The lamp has great features like efficient 10 seconds drying, painless low heat and a detachable bottom. These products are environment-friendly, which comes as a bonus. With this amazing combination of nudes and solid colors, your nails are bound to look subtle, beautiful and ready for any special occasion.

Price $39.99

These are the top gel nail polish kits that you can try and enjoy fresh nails without making it tough on your pocket. We all have the right to enjoy beautiful nails and especially when it's pocket-friendly, the joy is exceptional. Try these gel nail kits and let us know how it worked out for you!

