Gender-neutral accessories to shop for this summer!

Let go of all gender barriers and check out these unisex accessories to become the ultimate fashion icons in the summer of 2021!

The fashion trends of the year have been focused around loose silhouettes and comfort as the top priority, along with revivals and reimaginations of retro elements. As a result, there has been a high tide of unisex clothing, accessories and footwear lately. From Balenciaga to Gucci, gender-neutral fashion has undoubtedly been one of the most important takeaways from the runways of S/S 21. However, to call gender-neutrality and gender-fluidity in fashion a ‘trend’ would be incorrect – the idea is to be authentic, inclusive and expressive of oneself, and defying gender norms in fashion can be one way to do that!

What is gender neutral fashion?

Typically, gender-neutral or genderless garments or accessories are characterised by oversized, formless or shapeless silhouettes. This approach can be seen as a deliberate attempt by the sexes to appear physically similar, or at least not be defined by the rigid binary view of gender and their norms in fashion. This also serves as an industry buzzword to represent and be more inclusive of the non-conforming – and it was about time! Pioneers of this paradigm shift in the industry have primarily been the non-binary, people of colour, queer and trans people, and it is essential to acknowledge their strength and struggles doing so, and hence view it as a movement, not a trend.

The future of fashion is genderless – but so is the present! Alok Vaid-Menon

Check out some of these chic unisex accessories to elevate your summer wardrobe this year!

1. Tote Bags

Sales of tote bags in general have skyrocketed this year due to their obvious practicality and sheer minimalistic appeal. These have been a hit with everyone, regardless of genders, as they are stylish, durable and comfortable to carry – not to mention their spacious interiors! Coupled with vintage graphics or transparent exteriors, these are truly revamped to serve as much more than just shopping bags. Check these out –

Eono Reusable and 100 percent Organic Cotton Tote Bag

AmazonBasics Clear Tote Bag

2. Sliders

Popstars and celebrities took this trend forward and have established sliders as a mainstream trend for all genders alike! The sheer ease in wearing, their versatility and efficiency make it a very popular and essential item in every summer wardrobe this year. However, they can go from fab to drab pretty easily – the key is to style them well. They go very well with casual dresses, straight jeans and dark denims, athleisure wear like coordinated tracksuits and even beachwear! Experiment with layering techniques as well. Check out the trendiest sliders here –

Adidas Unisex Adissage Flip Flops

The Slipper Factory Unisex Slider Slippers

Crocs Unisex Slider Sandals

3. Bucket Hats

A list of gender-neutral accessories would have been incomplete and amusing without these 2021 summer essentials! Bucket hats are the perfect embodiment of genderless fashion in the modern times, by reinventing the retro fishermen’s caps. These can be in solid colours, floral prints, stripes, denim – you name it, and it will look great on everyone! Check out our article on bucket hats to discover styling ideas and guides, and then check these out too –

Coreteq Cow Print Unisex Bucket Hat

Classic Caps Unisex Denim Bucket Hat

