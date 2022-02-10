Stylish fashion accessories for him this month of love

If your clothes are always on point then you can now elevate your everyday style with the most fashionable accessories. Fashion for men is just as important as it is for women. These stylish and swanky fashion accessories are not only super reasonable but will enhance any outfit. February is the month of love and hence, its time to show some love to yourself with these cool items.

WildHorn Brown Leather Wallet

This compact wallet is not at all bulky and will be just the perfect fit in your pocket with ease or to be kept in your travel bag. It is a perfect combination of size and space with numerous compartments for all your cards , bills, receipts and also a photo of your loved one. Crafted with top grain genuine leather, it is made by professional artisans. The wallet looks great, offers a slim, lightweight design, and goes great with jeans or a suit.

Price: Rs.299

Arnette Men Sunglasses

Take a step towards preserving the environment while also making sure that your eyes are shielded from the UV rays of the sun everytime you step out, with these super dashing eco-friendly sunglasses. If you are someone who doesn't like to don oversized frames, then these frames are just the perfect size for you. The versatile colour makes them super easy to style with literally any outfit.

Price: Rs.5211

Hammonds Laptop Messenger Bag

Now you can look and feel stylish while also keeping all your essentials safe with this classy laptop messenger bag. Crafted from tough, full grain leather, it hits well and looks even better with age. The messenger bag has one main interior compartment with a front pocket with zip for added security. The compartment has dedicated space for your IPad, tablet, phone and other small accessories.

Price: Rs.3929

Labnoft Men’s Leather Belt

This swanky belt comes with a unique sliding mechanism. Just slide the belt into the buckle and adjust for a superbly comfortable fit. This buckle simply auto-locks the belt. To release, just gently push the lever. This belt will add a stylish look to your jeans, chinos, and trousers. The buckle is resistant to rust, corrosion, and tarnishing which will be shiny as a new one even years later.

Price: Rs.629

EZOK Men’s Genuine Leather

These are nice shoes for everyday use and office use. This unique design and stylish shoes are to maximise your fashion. You can wear these shoes as daily wear or for your office schedule. The shoes can be matched with any formal outfit of your choice for a day out or a schedule in the office.

Price: Rs.4599

Fur Jaden Casual Brown Backpack

This brown colour backpack is made from PU leather for stylish office use as well as for trendy college students. The huge compartment size can fit up to a 14 inch laptop with ease. It has multiple pockets for other accessories and a water bottle. It comes with multiple compartments so that you can keep all your essentials well-sorted. Besides the main compartment, it has strategically placed chambers on the flap and on the sides to hold your knick knacks and other belongings.

Price: Rs.1799

US Polo Association Men’s Sneakers

White sneakers are so in style and every man must most definitely own a pair. White sneakers are super versatile and can be paired with literally any outfit. The dapper design makes these lace-up sneakers chic, and visually appealing. These shoes with a groovy outsole in beige assures excellent stability on every terrain.

Price: Rs.1349

boAt Xtend Smartwatch

Add an elegant touch to your casual and formal style with this smartwatch. It has an Alexa built-in Voice Assistant that sets reminders, alarms and answers questions at your command! It features a LCD display with a round dial that and let’s you take control effortlessly. It has multiple watch faces with customisable options to match your OOTD, every day! The watch comes with a stress monitor that reads your HRV (Heart Rate Variabilities) to indicate stress levels, it also monitors your SPO2 (blood oxygen levels) to keep a tab on your overall health, and tracks all stages of sleep every night.

Price: Rs.2999

