Get in trend with these versatile Kaftan dresses

Festivals have entered the arena of new normal and people are still striving hard to unwind their WFH comfortness. Getting off the pajamas, baggy pants, oversized T-shirts, gowns, and frocks, is difficult. Thus, Kaftan dresses are a saviour as they bring to you all that you are missing and habituated to. The sumptuous shades and airy outfits have managed to capture large eyeballs this year.

Scroll down to join the bandwagon of versatile Kaftan Dresses.

1. Crepe Kaftan Knee-Length Casual Dress

Kaftans with a waist string give a classy punch to the overall look. This knee length dress has beautiful kaftan sleeves to feel the flow of fresh air within you wherever you go. This kaftan is the answer to all kinds of discomfort you experience under the sun. Kaftans are back in trend and HOW! Complete your trendy look with a pair of stilettos and throw in some flawless accessories.

Price: Rs. 390

2. Long Kaftans Kimono Maxi Style Dress

Long Kaftans never lose their versatility and stylishness. This Long Kaftans Kimono Maxi Style Dress is meant for evening parties, random outings, picnics, night wear and festive gatherings. The type of look that you choose is directly dependent upon your dressing sense. Pick this long kaftan and style it the way you want.

Price: Rs. 899

Deal: Rs. 199

3. Georgette Kaftan

Georgette Kaftans paired with the correct accessories give a fabulous festive punch. This georgette kaftan will help you to sync into the fashion trend effortlessly. No doubt that the print and quality of the fabric amps up your OOTD with ease. The string neckline of the kaftan helps you to adjust the neckline according to your fashion statements.

Price: 2500

Deal: Rs. 599

4. Cotton Kaftan With Pant

With kaftans, pants are in fashion. Fashionistas can’t resist joining the craze of kaftans with pants. This Cotton Kaftan With Pant defines comfortness at its best. The floral print gives the dress a bright and breezy look. This is a perfect suit to beat the heat and humidity of the season.

Price: Rs. 861

5. Cotton Zig Zag Print Kaftan Top

Kaftan tops have a tinge of contemporary attitude in it. The modern yet simple outfit looks best when paired with denims or leggings. If you are looking for a trendy and comfy top, then this kaftan top deserves some space in your closet of daily wear.

Price: Rs. 649

The history of kaftan can be traced back with time. But the transition of kaftans is highly impressive. This year it has made its fabulous comeback that satisfies the needs of every woman. Grab these trendy kaftan dresses now or else you will feel left out.

