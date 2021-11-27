Get wedding ready with THESE gorgeous ethnic jewellery under Rs 500

Your choice of jewellery tells a lot about you. Choosing the perfect set of ornaments to accessorise will score you high on the fashion charts and also give your ensemble a lovely finish. Necklaces and earrings are a major part of a wedding get up. This season, look your glamorous best self by teaming your ethnic ensembles with traditional jewellery that are available at pocket-friendly prices. Scroll down to own yours!

Earring & Maang tikka Set

If you opt for a lehenga or a heavy sharara set for your function, balance the look with elegant and minimal jewellery that compliments the grandness of your outfit without going overboard like this set. It's better to ditch a necklace if you're wearing something with a high neck or embroidered collars.

Price: Rs 1997

Deal: Rs 337

Kuiri Shape Choker Necklace Set

This gold plated necklace set featuring pearl, red and green design is excellent traditional jewellery that’ll go well with your saree. It’s lightweight and looks regal. The earrings are like the cherry on the top for the jewelry set. They complement the overall set and give you the glamour that you deserve.

Price: Rs 2204

Deal: Rs 289

Oxidised Silver Plated Jewellery Set

When it comes to jewellery, necklaces and earrings always find an important place. Your outfit is not completed without a necklace or earrings. This oxidised minimalistic set featuring temple art will stand out from your monochromatic ethnic looks.

Price: Rs 2499

Deal: Rs 474

Kundan Pearl Necklace Set

This gold plated Kundan necklace set has a traditional as well as a trendy look which will help you stand out in any occasion. It is made of metal which makes it sturdy and durable and a long-lasting product. It has a gold style plating which gives this jewellery set a traditional touch keeping it simple yet elegant.

Price: Rs 4499

Deal: Rs 384

