Girl’s are not blessed with pockets but we are blessed with bags: 7 types of bags you must have

Since most of our outfits do not have pockets, girls have to lean on their bags and honestly, we do not have a problem with it.

Have you ever thought to yourself that you would just purchase that one bag and that is it? Well if you are anything like me, I am sure you did not succeed in that. There is no woman in the world who would say one bag is enough for her. Women love buying bags and stocking up their closets with different types of handbags. Shopping for handbags when done well, can be considered as an art form. You may want to purchase every bag you come across, but let’s face it, it is neither feasible nor affordable. Hence, here we have 7 types of bags that you can incorporate into your wardrobe and you might not have to purchase another one for a while.

Day Clutch

The envelope clutch is a kind of a day clutch that will complete your everyday casual look. They are big enough to keep all the stuff that you need and when you go out for a coffee with your friends.

Evening Clutch

There is nothing more perfect than a fashionable clutch that will suit every evening dress of yours. The evening clutch is something that every woman should have. They come in various designs and colours, so you will not find it difficult to find the right one for you.

Duffle Bag

A weekender bag also known as a duffle bag is ideal for all those last minute trips, staying with a friend, going to the gym or a short weekend getaway. They have enough space to suit the stuff you need for two days. So, yes it is on our must-have list.

Tote Bag

This type of girl bag is probably owned by most of the ladies out there. This type of girl tote bag is a must have for every woman. It is perfect to keep all the stuff a woman needs. Trust me when I say that a woman carries A LOT of stuff in her bag each day and that is why we are known as the saviours for every man because we have a solution to all their problems in our handbag.

Sling Bag

Another bag which has a fixed spot in a woman's wardrobe. On days you do not want to carry a lot of stuff with you, you can opt for a sling bag. A sling bag is an ideal choice when you simply want to carry your phone, keys and cash.

Cloth Bag

This is the most basic and casual bag any woman might have in their wardrobe. These types of girl cloth bags come handy when you have to get out on a shopping day with your friends. Lightweight, stylish and spacious, what else can a girl wish for on a busy day?

Backpack

This type of bag is a must have. No questions asked. Backpacks are just perfect for your outings, styling up boring outfits and for short trips. They are beyond perfection and hence make for a wardrobe essential. They also make a great choice for school and college-going girls.

