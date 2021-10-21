Glamourous clutches to incorporate in your wardrobe for the upcoming Diwali season

Diwali is almost here and we are ready! Ready to shop till we drop as the offers and discounts are unmissable this season. We’ve curated this list of trendy and festive clutches for this Diwali season that are a must-have in your collection. You can buy them for yourself or even your sister, friend, aunt or wife and surprise them with these masterpieces. So, add to cart and happy shopping!

1. Elephant Women's Clutch

Among other fashion accessories, the clutch is perhaps the most important one for a woman to carry around and create their own style statement. This elephant motif clutch with chain straps makes for a very chic look, communicating elegance, sophistication and class. From carrying all your important belongings to essential stuff, cosmetics, wallet, it can house utilities galore.

PRICE: ₹ 799

2. Tassel Pendant Clutch

This elegant structured and tasselled handbag is the definition of contemporary chic. It gives a high designer vibes owing to its design and immaculate detailing. The smooth luscious exterior adds to the glamour which makes it a must have in your wardrobe.

PRICE: ₹ 498

3. Gold Clutch

This handcrafted bag is not only spacious but also glamourous. The gold detailing in various gradations and repetitions throughout makes it all the more enamouring. It has a beaded sling so you can carry it with style wherever you go!

PRICE: ₹ 255

4. Floral Clutch

This clutch is made with premium quality material. This stylish clutch comes with 2 gold metal chains- short and long that can be used according to your style. It has a detachable premium metal handle that can be used as a stylish purse. The blush-coloured embroidery keeps the aesthetic minimal but festive.

PRICE: ₹ 899

5. Multicolour Clutch

This bag has a self-locking spring lock and a detachable gold polish shoulder chain. This stylish clutch for women is ideal for parties, gatherings with friends and much more. Its equal parts bohemian and festive owing to the beautiful explosion of colours on the exterior of this clutch.

PRICE: ₹ 379

6. White & Gold Clutch

This white masterpiece in satin is a statement clutch fit for festive occasions like Diwali, Navratri and weddings. The gold embroidery on white gives it a royal look and feel whereas the pearl string handle is the cherry on the top. Get this star product now!

PRICE: ₹ 584

