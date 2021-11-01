Glittery Potli bags to match up your ethnic wear

Potli bags are always fun to carry as they highlight the old-charm within you. With ample space to hold your essentials, potli bags deserve a big YES for rocking any ethnic avtar. We bring to you some stylish yet traditional potli bags so you can flaunt them effortlessly this season.
1. Boutique Pearl Design Traditional Potli
Potli bags give a tough competition to fashionable clutches amidst the festive season. But potli bags manage to steal their aura. And this Boutique Pearl Design Traditional Potli has a spacious compartment to carry your valuables with ease. It has a handle made up of superior quality pearls and designed with utmost care.
2. Silk Batwa Bag
This Silk Batwa Bag disseminates a Rajasthani flavour to your outfit. It has zari work that makes it lightweight and perfect for any traditional occasion. It can also be wrapped around your wrists with the help of the drawstrings.
3. Floral Potli
This nylon material floral potli is simple yet ethnic. It has a compartment that very well manages to treasure your valuables while you attend your ceremonies. What’s more? It compliments traditional as well as casual wear.
4. Silk Potli with Beadwork
Potli bags with bead work are always high on the list of hand bags. The distinctive artwork on the bag makes it flawless. The beads make the potli bag a good match for any type of ethnic wear.
5. Gold Potli Bag
Gold and silver are the two must-have potli bags. These two colours are a good match for any coloured outfit. This gold potli bag is fully studded with golden beads and balls. It has a drawstring that is long enough to sit on your wrist or shoulder.
Now carrying valuables is no more a big task if you have these traditional yet stylish potli bags in your closet. Rock any festive avatar with ease and you need not to worry about your essentials. Pick these potli bags now or else you will be in a fix amidst the festive season.
