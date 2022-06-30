12 Best gowns that will make you feel nothing less than a Cinderella

Are you looking for ways to glam up your style and hit the fashion wave without much effort? You have landed up on the right page. Today, we bring to you one of the best gowns in town so that you can flatter your figure and flaunt your curves effortlessly. Gowns largely proclaim status, class and wealth of the wearer. But hey, who cares? You are a born princess who has the power to turn heads around and steal the hearts of millions with your priceless smile. And to compliment your priceless smile and get on the voluminous gown and tiara on your head.

Our top picks of the best gowns for women

1. Vaani Creation Embroidered Flared Pleated Gown- Buy Now

2. PATLANI Women's Fit & Flaree Gown Pink- Buy Now

3. Royal Export Women's Long Dress Gown- Buy Now

4. Miss Chase Women's Maxi Dress- Buy Now

5. VICHITA RUFFEL Gown for Women- Buy Now

6. TILISM Women Fit and Flare Maxi Gown- Buy Now

7. Sarahbridal Women's Prom Evening Dress- Buy Now

8. Ethnic Yard Women's Georgette Semi Stitched Anarkali Gown- Buy Now

In this article

1. Why are gowns so popular?

2. Types of gowns

3. Essentials to complete your look

4. Best gowns for women

You are petite? Or are you grande? Nevermind! Short or tall, fat and stout, petite or grande, we have got the best gowns for you so that you can stop feeling envious. Get on the glamour like your favourite stars. As you know the fashion industry never fails to surprise women with exquisite collections and mind-boggling designs. Roll your eye over and switch on your CINDRELLA mode.

The history of gowns is never complete without the trace of Europeans. The European courts were the place where women were seen flaunting their voluminous skirts, layered apparels, elaborated sleeves, exclusive fashion apparels and flowy gowns. This is what gave birth to the massive fashion industry breathing today.

Gowns flow according to the shape of women. That’s how gowns gain large eyeballs when it comes to flattering your figure and flaunting or curves. In the current era, with the drastic evolution of the fashion industry, never-ending fashion styles, variety of fabrics, increase in the number of fashion designers and endless desire to look the best gave rise to the popularity of gowns. With intricate detailings, embroidery, embellishments, exaggeration of styles, gowns manage to enhance the beauty of every female living in the nook and corner of the city.

Today, we have a gown for every occasion and nothing can go wrong with a gown on. The flowy fabric, puff sleeves, strapless goose, off-shoulder look, asymmetrical hemline, over-exaggerated sleeves, ruffles, pleats and so much more make gowns a MUST-HAVE. Here is the list of gowns for every occasion.

1. Formal evening gowns

2. Casual long gowns

3. Ball gowns

4. Mermaid gowns

5. A-line gowns

6. Sheath gowns

7. Bouffant skirt gowns

8. Asymmetrical gowns

9. Tiered gowns

10. Maxi gowns

Western and ethnic gowns have entered the fashion industry lately and never seem to return. The fit and flare pattern, the comfortable fitting and distinctive pattern leaves women across the world in awe. Gowns have too much power to amplify femininity and desirability.

Hello Princess! Here is what you need to steal the show and turn heads around.

Fashion accessories

No look is ever complete with the fashion accessories on. They are the ones that elevate your look and accentuate your beauty. If you wish to amplify your already existing beauty and hit the bling wave, then have a look at the most preferred fashion accessories for women.

The look of Cinderella is incomplete with the best heels on your feet. So why to skip a compromise on your footwear. Roll your eyes over and pick the best footwear so that your prince charming will come looking for you.

Footwear

Today is the day to embrace yourself and slip into the most impeccable gown extravagantly designed for the beautiful YOU! Buckle up or else you might not be able to digest the oozing Cindrella feels.

We, at Pinkvilla have curated one of the best gowns keeping in mind the emerging trends revolving around women belonging to all ages. The products listed below are curated only after thorough research that includes Amazon trends, best sellers, reviews, ratings and most importantly honest feedback from previous buyers. To make your shopping experience fuss-free and worth the penny is our aim. Happy shopping!

You are closer to your DREAM outfit. Don't worry! You can frolic around in utmost merriment even after the clock strikes 12. Your dress and accessories won't disappear. The MAGIC created by these gowns is real! So live your dream to the fullest.

1. Vaani Creation Embroidered Flared Pleated Gown

This Vaani Creation Embroidered Flared Pleated Gown is a flared gown. It is crafted from soft net fabric and features frill sleeves. With embroidery in the front and at the back, this gown defines simplicity.

Why pick Vaani Creation Embroidered Flared Pleated Gown?

The net fabric and exaggerated sleeves and the flare of the gown causes no discomfort while walking or sitting. With the right pair of heels on your feet, this pleated gown is your ideal choice to attend any semi-casual or ethnic events.

Price: Rs. 2,881

Deal: Rs. 1,499

Buy Now

2. PATLANI Women's Fit & Flaree Gown Pink

Bring on your Barbie doll look with this PATLANI Women's Fit & Flaree Gown Pink. This gown is a fully stitched gown that is tailored from heavy soft mono net. It comes with an ultra satin inner for 100 percent comfort. It is heavily embroidered and looks ravishing. The flared net tucked from the waistline merrily sways to and fro when you walk down the aisle.

Why pick PATLANI Women's Fit & Flaree Gown Pink?

This pink gown looks elegant. It is fully embroidered and does not prick your skin. The round neck and the flowy flare of the gown makes it a must-have part wear dress.

Price: Rs. 4,400

Deal: Rs. 949

Buy Now

3. Royal Export Women's Long Dress Gown

This Royal Export Women's is a long dress gown with black embroidery. It is a maxi gown that is crafted in georgette fabric. The dress has sequence embroidery work and has a length of around 54 to 55 inches.

Why pick a Royal Export Women's Long Dress Gown?

With 5 out 5 stars ratings on Amazon, this long dress gown will leave you awestruck. This dress has been designed keeping in mind the latest trends in contemporary casual fashion.

Price: Rs. 6,999

Deal: Rs. 1,199

Buy Now

4. Miss Chase Women's Maxi Dress

This gown features a round neck and solid lace overlay. It has a back button closure and a regular fit type so that you can frolic around in style without any discomfort. It has a good flare that will not cause any hindrance while walking.

Why pick Miss Chase Women's Maxi Dress?

With great fabric and flare comes this Miss Chase Women's Maxi Dress. It has managed to bag 4.3 out of 5 stars from 959 global ratings. Trust us, this purchase will be one of your satisfactory purchases.

Price: Rs. 2,899

Deal: Rs. 984

Buy Now

5. VICHITA RUFFEL Gown for Women

This VICHITA RUFFEL Gown for Women is a western style gown that will solve all of your comfort issues. Ditch denims without any second thoughts and slip into this adorable gown. This beautiful gown is unique and comes with a traditional touch just the way you like.

Why pick VICHITA RUFFEL Gown for Women?

This VICHITA RUFFEL Gown for Women comes with flared sleeves and moti work till the waistline. It comes in a skin friendly fabric that allows your skin to breathe. With enough room for air to pass, this gown will definitely be your forever companion.

Price: Rs. 1,999

Deal: Rs. 499

Buy Now

6. TILISM Women Fit and Flare Maxi Gown

When a dress requires extra details, appliques can give a dress a breathtaking appeal. TILISM Women Fit and Flare Maxi Gown features beautiful appliques arranged into intricate designs and sewn by hand. It has a ball gown flare that makes this dress an ideal pick for weddings and festive occasions.

Why pick TILISM Women Fit and Flare Maxi Gown?

This dress has intricate detailing that makes the gown a masterpiece. A comfortable and soft full net lining is added underneath so that you feel comfortable, breezy and ravishing at the same time.

Price: Rs. 6,999

Deal: Rs. 3,999

Buy Now

7. Sarahbridal Women's Prom Evening Dress

This Sarahbridal Women's Prom Evening Dresses is a backless gown that you always dreamt off. It is crafted from high quality satin material and studded with beads. This dress is gorgeous in the picture and just as gorgeous in real life.

Why pick Sarahbridal Women's Prom Evening Dress?

The beading of this gown is beautiful. This gown also serves you with two pockets. It also has built in pads for the bust area and tulle underneath to make it fuller. The tulle is layered between two satin layers so it's not itchy or uncomfortable. What’s more? This dress has bagged 5 out of 5 stars ratings on Amazon and is worth the value.

Price: Rs. 24,797

Buy Now

8. Ethnic Yard Women's Georgette Semi Stitched Anarkali Gown

This Ethnic Yard Women's Georgette Semi Stitched Anarkali Gown is made for you if you wish to add a dash of ethnicity to your look. This dress is fully studded with stones. It has a minimum flare so that you can walk and sit with ease.

Why pick Ethnic Yard Women's Georgette Semi Stitched Anarkali Gown?

This gown is made up from superior quality fabric and looks great when paired with exquisite diamond jewellery.

Price: Rs. 5,299

Deal: Rs. 1,499

Buy Now

9. Pristive Fashion Hub Women's Codding Long Anarkali Gown With Dupatta

This Pristive Fashion Hub Women's Codding Long Anarkali Gown With Dupatta is suitable for marriages and special occasions. It doesn't weigh you down as the soft fabric is light in weight and comes with a good amount of flare.

Why pick Pristive Fashion Hub Women's Codding Long Anarkali Gown With Dupatta?

This gown comes with neat and clean embroidery work at the yoke and at the hemline. The dupatta too has an eye-catchy border that compliments the entire suit seamlessly.

Price: Rs. 3,499

Deal: Rs. 1,299

Buy Now

10. RUDRAPRAYAG anarkali georgette gown

This RUDRAPRAYAG anarkali georgette gown is crafted in a heavy faux georgette material with embroidery sequence work. This anarkali gown is a suit that comes in a set of 3 pieces. With pants and dupatta, you can flaunt your gown without any fear of embarrassment.

Why pick RUDRAPRAYAG anarkali georgette gown?

This anarkali suit set is semi-stitched and thus you have got a chance to customise it as per your dream gown. The fabric is great and exhibits beautiful details to amp up your natural radiance.

Price: Rs. 5,999

Deal: Rs. 2,299

Buy Now

11. ENTARO INTERNATIONAL Women's Net with Embroidery Work Gown

This gown is a semi-stitched embroidered gown that looks impeccable.This gown has a skin-breathable heavy butterfly net fabric backed with a santoon silk inner. With the right material and drape, it can accentuate the beauty of women of all ages and forms.

Why pick ENTARO INTERNATIONAL Women's Net with Embroidery Work Gown?

This anarkali gown is a versatile wear for both party and festive occasions. Style your gown and lay some bold styles without worrying about the durability of the fabric.

Price: Rs. 4,999

Deal: Rs. 1,510

Buy Now

12. Royal Export Women's New Latest Anarkali Gown

This Royal Export Women's New Latest Anarkali Gown is a semi-stitched gown that comes with a dupatta. It has long sleeves and a satisfactory flare for a comfortable fit.

Why pick Royal Export Women's New Latest Anarkali Gown?

This gown is crafted from pure georgette fabric. With 5 out 5 stars ratings on Amazon, this semi-stitched gown is worth the price.

Price: Rs. 6,999

Deal: Rs. 1,999

Buy Now

So which gown are you adding to your wardrobe? Experience the princess feels in these exclusive gowns that we bring to you. They are not only classy, ethnic, trendy but also help you purchase the gown of your dreams.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Recommended Articles:

Also Read: 15 Best slippers for women that are a good blend of fashion with comfort