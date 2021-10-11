Grab some traditional wear for kids this festive season

Hunting for stylish yet comfortable clothes for kids is a tedious job. To make it easier for you, we bring you the best and most loved traditional outfits for your kids. Kids tend to be clumsy and cranky when things go the wrong way. The type of dress they wear might be the source of their annoying nature. Grab these comfy traditional wear for your kids and liven up their mood amid the festive season.

1. Baby Girl's Silk & Net Readymade Lehenga Choli

Deck up your baby girls in this Silk & Net Readymade Lehenga Choli. It is made up of cream nylon soft quality fabric and has a golden kasavu. The dupion used in this dress comes with a golden stone and thread work. It is a beautifully designed ethenic outfit for girls. To ensure comfort, it has a smooth lining in the interior. The soft and golden tissue fabric as a border makes it perfect for traditional occasions. What’s more? This outfit does not prick your kid.

Price: Rs. 719-1348

2. Jacquard Readymade Lehenga Choli

Girls look prettier in lehenga choli than in any other outfit during the festive season. Their elegance and simplicity is overwhelming when you deck them up with all the sassiness. This ready made lehenga choli is made up of 100 percent jacquard and provides all kinds of comfort to your girl. The knot attached at the waistline helps the lehenga to sit on the waistline of your kid. The cold shoulder style of the choli gives the outfit a contemporary touch.

Price: Rs. 559-799

3. Readymade Net Lehenga Choli

Kids outfits made up of nets have managed to make space in the kid’s wardrobe for a long period of time. This hot pink and orange lehenga choli is ideal for birthdays, weddings, navratri, diwali or any religious occasion. The paper silk material with mirrors spreaded all over will leave you in awe. It is an outfit designed for your baby girls with smooth lining and extra comfort.

Price: Rs. 799-1099

4. Boy's Cotton Kurta with Dhoti

Boys look smarter in traditional outfits. Thus, it is necessary to refill and upgrade their wardrobe from time to time. This cotton kurta with dhoti has a golden thread work. The round chinese corner and side button design highlights the contemporary and modern look in its own way. This outfit comes with an easy elastic Dhoti and has a colored stripe at front. The golden threading on the cotton kurta makes it an ideal traditional wear.

Price: Rs. 520-605

5. Boys Festive Waistcoat and Pyjama Set

Kurtas, coats and pyjamas are a must in every festive season. This waistcoat and pyjama set for boys can be styled in multiple ways. One can flaunt the solid colour kurta with denims or simply wear it with the pyjama. To add more glamor, throw in the floral printed waistcoat and complete your kid’s traditional outfit. The fabric has a blend of silk that adds the missing shine to the overall look.

Price: Rs. 559-598

6. Cotton Kurta Pajama Set

Cotton Kurta is a big YES for any festive occasion. With skin-friendly fabric, this cotton kurta pajama set is a winner. The silver detailing on the kurta adds more beauty to the outfit. Simple and Elegant are the two words for this traditional wear designed especially for boys.

Price: Rs. 449-499

A huge shout out for all the moms out there who manage to style their kiddos to the best. Navratri is round the corner and it is just a kickstart for the upcoming festivals. So, why waste time? Add these stylish traditional wear to your kid’s wardrobe and be stress free about their comfort levels. Grab the best festive wear for your baby girl and boy without giving it a second thought. These outfits are worth the money!

