Grab these 8 stylish handbags under ₹1599 only from the Amazon Wardrobe Refresh Sale

Have you ever thought to yourself that you would just purchase that one bag and that is it? Well if you are anything like me, I am sure you did not succeed in that. There is no woman in the world who would say one bag is enough for her. Women love buying bags and stocking up their closets with different types of handbags. Shopping for handbags when done well, can be considered as an art form. You may want to purchase every bag you come across, but let’s face it, it is neither feasible nor affordable. Hence, here we have 8 handbags for women available at great prices on the Amazon wardrobe refresh sale that you can incorporate into your wardrobe and you might not have to purchase another one for a while.

8 Stylish handbags on the Amazon wardrobe refresh sale:

Here, we have a list of 8 stylish handbags every woman must add in her wardrobe.

This type of girl bag is probably owned by most of the ladies out there. This type of girl tote bag is a must have for every woman. It is perfect to keep all the stuff a woman needs. Trust me when I say that a woman carries A LOT of stuff in her bag each day and that is why we are known as the saviours for every man because we have a solution to all their problems in our handbag.

Price: Rs.1699

Deal: Rs.599

Buy Now

This pastel blue super chic shoulder bag is detailed with an attractive gold chain on the handles along with gold hardware to give it a chic classy look. The stunning outside and organised inside helps you keep your essentials sorted while on the go. Switch from work mode to party mode in a jiffy along with this multifunctional handbag.

Price: Rs.2699

Deal: Rs.499

Buy Now

This lovely combo of a handbag, wallet, sling and card case is meant for the women of today. The bag has a beautiful design and is black in colour. The wallet, much similar to the handbag, is available in similar colours. The bag is suitable for your daily wear, day trips, casual events and outings and you can carry them according to your requirement. The handbag has 2 main compartments with top zipper closure, 1 inside slip pocket, and 1 back side zipper pocket to carry your essentials.

Price: Rs.2999

Deal: Rs.660

Buy Now

Ah, how the 90s fashion aesthetic is living vicariously and thriving might we add, through the comeback of the classic shoulder bag. It's a must have for many reasons. It is a great stylish addition to parties or laid-back work events, easy to carry on the shoulder, arm or as a clutch and that we don't see this resurgence dying ever again!

Price: Rs.2995

Deal: Rs.1288

Buy Now

This handbag is crafted in superior quality by the experts with high proficiency while highlighting all precise details. Keeping in mind the latest fashion in town, this handbag is crafted with elegance and an innovative approach. It has a fine finish, smooth texture and is easy to carry nature. Fabricated with finest quality material this is a perfect wardrobe accessory.

Price: Rs.4495

Deal: Rs.1483

Buy Now

This combo consists of a handbag and a matching wallet. The handbag features a detachable and adjustable shoulder strap. It can be carried as a tote bag, shoulder bag, satchel or a cross body bag. Flaunt your feminine charm and adorn your look at college, office, meetups and at parties with this super stylish handbag and wallet combo.

Price: Rs.4798

Deal: Rs.1399

Buy Now

This satchel bag consists of numerous internal compartments and organisers that expand upon the available space, and enhance the organisation of your belongings internally. The bag is equipped with detachable and adjustable sling handles that allow you to style it as a sling bag, or as a handbag. It has a versatile usage, and an adaptive and compatible appearance. The zippered closure allows you to store your items in a secured and safe manner. The outer pocket has a zip, and there is an internal zip too, alongside a zippered pocket at the back as well.

Price: Rs.4499

Deal: Rs.1519

Buy Now

Another bag which has a fixed spot in a woman's wardrobe. On days you do not want to carry a lot of stuff with you, you can opt for a sling bag. A sling bag is an ideal choice when you simply want to carry your phone, keys and cash.

Price: Rs.3995

Deal: Rs.1278

Buy Now

These handbags are a dream come true for every woman. Every fashion-loving woman needs to own a stylish handbag. Handbags for women are a fashion accessory that they can never compromise on. These products are available at great discounted prices on the ongoing Amazon wardrobe refresh sale. So what are you waiting for? Add them to your shopping cart right away!

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Also read | 7 Best body lotions that will hydrate and add water back into your skin