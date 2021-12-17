Grab these authentic traditional weaves from Amazon's Wardrobe Refresh Sale 2021

The wedding season is on and so is your hunt for the perfect wedding dress. Be it a floor grazing gown, lehenga choli, sharara sets or angrakha, nothing can beat the glamorous look of sarees. If you are an old charm who loves to drape a saree then you should peep into Amazon’s Wardrobe Refresh Sale 2021. It hits the internet on 18th December so prep yourself and get glued to your screens for the perfect traditional weave.

1. Lichi Silk Saree

This Lichi Silk Saree has beautiful gold zari work upon it. It is light, soft and comfortable to carry. The combination of pink and orange will make you glow. You can complete your look by flaunting intricate gold jewellery. Don't forget to ace up your stiletto game.

Price: Rs. 3999

Deal: Rs. 980

2. Kanjivaram Saree

This Kanjivaram Saree has an elegant design to glam you up. The banarasi silk fabric of the saree is crafted with ethnic kanjivaram pattern that makes it a traditional yet modern piece of apparel. Kanjivaram sarees never go out of fashion. They are perfect for every blissful occasion that you have to attend.

Price: Rs. 2999

Deal: Rs. 587

3. Kanjivaram Soft Silk Saree

This saree is a jacquard woven stylish saree. It has bold and beautiful zari work. If you want to keep your look royal and elegant then you should own this saree right away. We assure you that you will have an impactful presence in all the festivities that you are invited for.

Price: Rs. 5999

Deal: Rs. 999

4. Silk Embroidery Border Saree

This Silk Embroidery Border Saree comes with a heavy blouse piece made up of banglori silk. The embroidery and lace work of the saree makes this saree a festive masterpiece. Accessorise yourself with exquisite jewellery and doll up like never before.

Price: Rs. 1699

Deal: Rs. 699

5. Kanjivaram Soft Lichi Silk Saree

This rama green coloured Kanjivaram Soft Lichi Silk Saree has a mesmerising zari and jacquard woven work. It has a soft finish and comes with a contrast blouse piece. If you are looking for something light yet royal then this saree is purely made for you. It is a magnificent creation that has a powerful effect post draping.

Price: Rs. 4999

Deal: Rs. 699

These traditional and authentic weaves will redefine your elegance and accentuate your grace. The material of the weaves and the intricate design suits women of all ages. Remember saree allows you to add modernity to the stereotypical Indian and traditional attire.

