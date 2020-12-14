Gucci gets TROLLED on social media for upside down sunglasses costing Rs 50,000; Netizens confused with design

The Italian fashion house is being trolled for its latest launch - upside down sunglasses! Check it out.

Gucci as a brand has managed to stay relevant, popular and on the good side of the people for a while. The celebrity-favourite brand recently donated a large sum of money to UNICEF to help increase the supply and distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.

However, a new creation of the luxury fashion house caught the eye of customers.

Gucci has come under fire for its 'upside down' sunglasses priced at 470 pounds. The fashion house that tried to lure shoppers in with a free delivery within a day, was mocked by shoppers. The description of the sunglasses on Gucci's site called it an "Unconventional take on the 50s and 60s inspired cat eye frames."

A screenshot of the product was shared on twitter by user Porochista Khakpour, who captioned it, "Gucci, why are we doing this"

Users instantly picked up the tweet and left comments like, "Excuse me mam, but I think I can explain why your vision seems off today. You put your glasses on upside down."

Another user said, "Looking at this makes me so uncomfortable. I keep adjusting my own glasses," while others believed that the Gucci designers had gone mad during quarantine!

Gucci why are we doing this pic.twitter.com/kfGPeNmyVL — porochista khakpour (@PKhakpour) December 9, 2020

It's so bad no one's even talking about how these "sun glasses" have zero tint to them — Somebody's Son (@MayorOfHotdog) December 9, 2020

I wonder if Gucci ever stopped to think that just because they “could” doesn’t mean that they “should” — TP3191 (@treypence1) December 9, 2020

Excuse me mam, but I think I can explain why your vision seems off today. You put your glasses on upside down. — famous internet person (@rrounsley) December 9, 2020

Designer: We need something that will flip the fashion world around. Gucci: bet. pic.twitter.com/5seY9Vths9 — no one special (@HelloooTerance) December 10, 2020

Gucci on the other hand hasn't commented on the controversial pieces yet, that they described as an "inverted design that created an 'upside down' effect".

What are your thoughts on these sunglasses? Let us know in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon is all geared up for the party season in a colourful strapless Malak El Ezzawy dress: Yay or Nay?

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :twitter gucci

Share your comment ×