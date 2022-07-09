7 Best Hair cutting scissors for a modish hair cut at home

If going to the salon is a real pain for you, but you just can't give up on looking good, then taking hair care in your hands becomes important. It begins with choosing good hair treatment and a pair of scissors to keep your hands presentable and in good shape. Now this is where it becomes tricky. Choosing the right hair cutting scissors can be a tedious task. A good pair-of hair cutting scissors lets you get rid of the weirdly lengthy strands and assists you in keeping your hair well-groomed. So, here are some cool pair of scissors that we all must have in our homes for that urgent hair crisis. Take a look.

Hair Cutting Scissors

1. Equinox Professional Razor Edge Series Hair Cutting Scissors Set

This premium set of scissors is made of Japanese stainless steel, which does not rust and or lose luster with time. The set is crafted with precision and has a patented ergonomic design for better control. When looking for versatility, you can rely on these scissors. With a length of 6.5”, the scissors can be used to trim hair on all age groups. The texturizing shears of this set can be quite smooth on hair. Its built-in fine adjustment tension screw helps you adjust the shears according to your preference.

Price $32.19

Buy Now

2. Fengliren High-end Professional Barber Hair Cutting Scissors

Fengliren is a pair of stainless steel scissors that come with laser freezing cutting technology for precise haircuts. This pair of scissors can be fine-tuned and adjusted with the use of high technology. With key features like ergonomic design, strictly sharp blades and durability, the scissors are a great option for wet and dry hair cutting procedures. There is no need of extra maintenance as the scissors come with great oil moisture and proper tightness.

Price $39.87

Buy Now

3. ULG Hair Cutting Scissors

ULG professional barber hairdressing scissors are crafted with superior quality stainless steel with sharpened razor edges that trim with precision and ease. The sharp blends prevent any hair damage or split ends. This set contains 1 hair cutting scissors and 1 hair thinning shears, which is pretty much all that you need for a good haircut. There are 30 teeth on one side of the thinning shears for an appropriate thinning rate. With the exceptional offset grip, working out these scissors is quite relaxing for the elbow and wrist.

Price $28.99

Buy Now

4. Everlong Katana 6.5" Shear Set by Tokko Shears

Katana Classic Professional Shear set, by Tokko shears, is a great option when it comes to getting perfectly styled hair. The shear set is 6.5” long and is made of premium quality 440C Japanese stainless steel. These are professional shears for both men and women. The razor sharp edges make cutting, blending and styling easy. Being lightweight and well-designed, the scissors are ergonomic and comfortable to use.

Price $74.99

Buy Now

5. Sirabe 10 PCS Hair Cutting Scissors Set

Crafted with pure Japanese (420) stainless steel, the scissors provide cool haircuts without damaging hair. The set has two pairs of scissors, a comb, two clips, a salon cape, a thinning comb, a cleaning cloth and a collection bag. Both the scissors are built with the latest design for both personal and professional use. With a professional coating, the scissors become protected from rust. There are adjustable screw systems that make tuning easy. The shock absorber adhesive at the end of the handles prevents wear and tear effectively.

Price $21.99

Buy Now

6. Dozmux Black Gold Hair Cutting Scissors Sets

These professional pairs of scissors come in a set of 3 along with 1 golden razor, adjustment screw, 1 leather bag and cleaning cloth. Created with Japanese stainless steel, both scissors have sharp blades for clean cuts, without any hair damage. The sharp blades make cutting hair a smooth experience for both wet and dry hair. This set has scissors with proper control, smooth opening and closing, which leads to reduced friction. The ergonomic design makes hair cutting an effortless and comfortable activity. With different blade lengths, the scissors can be used on people of all ages.

Price $29.99

Buy Now

7. TASALON Hair Cutting Scissors Kit

Investing in this professional scissors kit is a great idea when you wish to get your hands on a complete barber kit. The kit features 1 pair of hair scissors, 1 thinning comb, 1 pair of thinning shears, 1 hair comb, 1 neck duster, 2 hairpins, and 1 leather bag. With extra-precise blades, the scissors deliver a fast, easy and professional haircut without splitting ends. Built with heavy-duty stainless steel, these scissors are rust-free and stay shiny for years. These hair shears come with soft, rubber rings that provide a great grip for both hands.

Price $22.99

Buy Now

A good pair of hair cutting scissors can make your hair cuts easy, comfortable and stylish without hitting your pocket. It is worth investing in, even if you don't get haircuts done at home. The scissors will pay you off anytime you need urgent hairstyling. So, try checking out these options and choose one for yourself as per your requirements.

