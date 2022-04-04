Hair extensions to invest in to rock a variety of different hairstyles

Love is in the hair! A hairstyle can change the total look of a person. It can make an innocent face appear edgy and also adds attitude to your look. But most of us hesitate to explore with our hair as hair fall and thinning are not something we want as an outcome. This is where hair extensions come into use. Extensions can be one of your hair’s biggest assets, allowing you to rock a variety of different hairstyles without having to commit to a certain look for too long. Check out the below mentioned synthetic hair extensions from Amazon for a chic makeover in no time!

Here are chic hair extensions to check out:

While natural human hair extensions last longer and are best recommended, synthetic extensions are cheaper and seem more appealing. These synthetic hair extensions can mimic your natural hair and are also super flexible and convenient to use.

1. Clip-in hair extensions

This long and wavy hair extension lets you add natural-looking volume and length in no time. This easy-to-clip-in and natural-looking hair extension are just ideal if you want to have longer, thicker, and more colourful hair than ever before.

Price: Rs 699

Buy Now

2. Side patch hair extensions

This is exactly what you need to cover your bald spots and hairless patches on your head. It makes your hair appear instantly thicker and fuller. It’s easy to wear and style, a quick way to change up your look for every event.

Price: Rs 1392

Buy Now

3. 5 Clip straight hair extension

Channell old Bollywood vibes with this silky smooth sleek hair extension that can be washed, heat styled and treated like your own hair. It can last up to 3 whole months if you take care of it properly. To keep it tangle-free, shampoo and condition it every once in a while.

Price: Rs 907

Buy Now

4. Wavy hair extension

If you want to add oomph to your curls, get this clip-in hair extension that is super easy to fix and flaunt. The wavy hair also features maroon highlights, making it a trendy chic look that you always wished to sport.

Price: Rs 899

Buy Now

5. 6 Pcs set synthetic hair extensions

This 6 piece set is very suitable for long term use as it merges with your natural hair really well and gives your hair a fuller and thicker look. The clips will be invisible is very helpful for those who have a low volume of hair and they want to flaunt a dense hair look.

Price: Rs 585

Buy Now

6. Blonde mixed ombre hair extension

Scared of colouring your hair and messing it up? Then you should try out this hair extension which is super cool to try out for special occasions and events to get people hooked with your hairstyle. It features soft curls at the end and a silky smooth texture.

Price: Rs 699

Buy Now

7. Length increasing hair extension

Check out this chic and sleek hair extension! Hairstyling products and tools can be used on these extensions since they are made of high quality synthetic. It allows you to be as versatile as you desire with your style while avoiding any damage to your own hair.

Price: Rs 748

Buy Now

Even if you are dealing with intense hair fall, hair thinning or balding, hair extensions can cover up the issue. It makes your hair look fuller and adds volume to it. These clip-in hair extensions can last you up to 3-6 months and are easy to use.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

ALSO READ | What is squalane and how does it slow down the signs of ageing in your skin?