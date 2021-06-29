Hairstyling 101: Why it is important and how to DIY like a pro!

Check out this simple guide to have luscious locks that can make heads turn

Your hair is undoubtedly one of the most important aspects of your entire look, and can even be representative of your personality. If you are dressed to impress but your hair style does not match the outfit, the occasion or even your face for that matter – nobody is getting impressed. It is important to note that hairstyles are just another medium of creative expression for many, and we are here to encourage you to do what makes you happy! However, this article is for those who wish to discover what styles would suit them and how to style hair that is occasion-appropriate.

Step 1 – Determine your face shape

Always remember that a good hairstyle is about your barber, but a great hairstyle is all about you! What makes a hairstyle great? It should complement and enhance your natural and best features. To be able to do that, it is first important to recognize the shape of your face.

The simplest way to do that, since you do not need precise measurements, is to stand in front of a mirror and carefully mark the outline of your face using a non-permanent marker and measure the length of your face, width of your forehead, width of the cheekbones from their highest points and the width of your jawline across its widest points. Then, you can refer to this guide-

Round Face – all 4 values are nearly equal, and your jawline is curved instead of angular. You should go for longer hairstyles and natural waves to give the illusion of a longer face. Avoid styles that add to the width of your face.

Square Face – all 4 values are nearly equal, but your jawline had distinctly straight angles. You should go for really long styles to add to the length of your face, minimize its width and waves to accentuate your angular features.

Heart Face – the total length, forehead width and cheekbone width are nearly same, with the jawline width significantly lesser and the chin is visibly pointy. Virtually any hairstyle can go well with this shape. However, you must avoid styles that add too much width at your jaw, because you want to keep the narrow chin and that silhouette.

Oval Face – face length is nearly 50 percent more than the cheekbone width, with forehead and jawline width slightly narrower and curved. You should avoid really long and straight styles that make your face appear longer. The key is to add lots of layers and add to the width of your face.

Step 2 – Hairstyling

Now that you are aware of your face shape and what cut would suit it, it is time to learn how to style it. This does not mean that you need to subject your hair to tons of heat, harmful products, or visit expensive salons on the regular. Looking presentable and groomed takes way less time, effort and money than you would think! Here is a beginner’s guide to styling your hair to match your face, outfit or vibe, and the tools you should be using to DIY –

1. Vega Pro Touch Professional Hair Dryer

You should never move out with wet hair, because your hair is in a much more vulnerable state, prone to absorbing more toxic pollutants and dust, which can leave them feeling dry and brittle. Use this hairdryer that comes with 2 options for nozzles, as well as adjustable heating and cooling settings to get your desired style, tone down the frizz and baby hair and keep your hair set and healthy all day!

₹ 1,999.00

Buy Now.

2. Agaro Wooden Paddle Brush

Paddle brushes are the ideal kinds of hair brushes to use while styling your hair. The special features of this one include special nylon bristles with soft ball tips and cushioned, flexible base to reduce frizz and hold the hair taut without damaging it while styling. The wooden body also contributes to stress-free brushing, detangling and frizz control.

₹ 269.00

Buy Now.

3. SYSKA Barrel Hair Curler

Barrel-shaped hair curlers are ideal to create soft and defining waves, especially for people with round or square faces. This one has an insulated tip for safety, ceramic-coating to protect your hair from heat damage and a clamp to secure the hair while curling for perfect, frizz-free waves. All you need to do is section your hair, roll it on the tong one pice at a time and clamp it, hold and release to form a loose wave. You should roll the front pieces away from your face to define and enhance your natural features.

₹ 939.00

Buy Now.

4. Vega Classic Hair Crimper

Crimped hairstyles, also known as mermaid waves are a 90s-inspired style that is back in trend in the summer of 2021, best worn with retro looks. This suits all face shapes, and is very easy to create using this tool by Vega. It consists of a 4 barrel plate for defined crimps. The wide plate is coated with ceramic that acts as a heat protectant for your hair. You can use this to create an all-in or semi crimped look to define your face.

₹ 1400.00

Buy Now.

5. Havells Hair Straightener

This will straighten your hair and tame all the frizz and split ends that can ruin an entire look. This leaves your hair feeling smooth, silky and shiny - a style that is perfect for people with square faces or with oval faces and multiple layers to give dynamic dimension to the hair. The wide plates ensure secure and good grip for your hair while styling.

₹ 1349.00

Buy Now.

6. Philips Heated Straightening Brush

This is the perfect tool for people in a hurry or those who want a no-hassle groomed and stylish look everyday. The bristles and base are coated and heat controlled so your hair suffers from near to no damage at all. It is very easy to use and gives quick results. All you need to do is brush your hair with this normally for a full blown out, salon-like effect at home!

₹ 2691.00

Buy Now.

7. Alan Truman Chopstick Curling Rod

This is one of the best hairstyling brands that offers products that ensure the health and appeal of your hair. This curling rod has a very less diametre, perfect for creating tight curls and retro-inspired looks. Hairstyles with such great volume and density can be ideal for oval or oblong faces that need width and volume added.

₹ 1750.00

Buy Now.

8. Gubb USA Hair Rollers

These are generally used after a full blowout to cool down every curled section of the hair in the desired shape for longer lasting results. This product is a must for anyone who wishes to create salon-like waves at home, especially people with square, round and heart faces! Starting at the ends, you need to roll the hair that is secured due to the short bristles on this tool.

₹ 179.00

Buy Now.

Share your comment ×