Hairstyling tools and devices to grab from Amazon Mega Fashion Weekends Sale

From blow dryers to curlers, styling your hair requires immense patience and crafty hands. Your hairstyle can make or break your look and with styling devices, you can try out various hairstyles that’ll suit your face. For many of us, hair care is a major investment of both time and money. We put a lot of time and energy into having as many good hair days as possible. There is only life and living it in just same hairstyle every hair isn’t uncool but can be boring. So get your hands on these hair styling tools and devices to give yourself a makeover.

Here are 7 hairstyling tools and devices:

1. 3 in 1 Styling Brush

You can blow-dry hair and make your hair curly or straight at the same time with this hair styling device. Don’t worry about damaging your hair as the negative ions released by the hot air comb can increase the moisture of the hair, reduce the damage of the hair, nourish the hair and make the hair smooth.

Price: Rs 559

2. Philips Hair Dryer

Featuring advanced concentrator technology with a quick-heat head, compact design for easy handling, easy storage hook for convenient storage and an offbeat purple coloured body, here’s the Thermo protect hair dryer you were looking for.

Price: Rs 645

3. Vega 3 in 1 hair styler

This tool has triple styling properties and can be used as a straightener, curler and crimper. Its ceramic coated plates ensure that your hair is silky smooth. It’s lightweight and won’t make your arms tired while styling your hair. The crimper in it comes with a 3-ridge design that helps you create beautiful bends in your hair.

Price: Rs 1239

4. Swivel Cord Hair Curler

Here’s the device that creates perfect curls, doesn't pull on your hair and is lightweight. It comes with 200-degree quick heating ensures instant hairstyling and a 25 mm ceramic coated barrel that ensures you get the wavy hair look with an extra bounce.

Price: Rs 549

5. White Plate Hair Straightener

Always wanted to flaunt silky smooth straight hair? This straightener with a digital display and adjustable temperature also bears ceramic plates that provide an exceptionally smooth glide through your hair, helping to eliminate frizz and keep hair shiny.

Price: Rs 1299

6. Foldable Hair Dryer

Make everyday styling easy with this hair dryer that allows you to quickly dry your hair with the optimum level of airflow. The powerful yet gentle airflow sets your hair right. Its heat balance technology ensures uniform distribution of heat to prevent damage to hair, resulting in less heat exposure.

Price: Rs 966

7. Philips Hairstyling Device

Create your favourite styles, from sleek and chic straight hair to effortlessly casual waves, or beautifully textured crimps without fear of heat. Its protective ceramic coating ensures even heat distribution and less hair damage for shiny and soft hair.

Price: Rs 4499

