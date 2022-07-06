15 Best haldi dresses that come with a heavy dose of glitz and glamor

YELLOW, YELLOW DIRTY FELLOW has zero influence over haldi dresses. Of course, when it is time for the haldi ceremony to begin, no fashionista will ever resist to be the most noticeable dirty fellow of the day. Yellow coloured dresses are indeed a sartorial success especially during the wedding festivities. If you wish to colour yourself in yellow hues then here are a few dresses that you must take note of. With some desi takda on, haldi outfits with edgy details will make you yearn for the return of fabulous Indian wedding festivities that you have cherished till date. Believe us or not! These dresses will surely make your entry noteworthy.

Our top picks of the best haldi dresses

Get on your desi glam with the best haldi dresses of the season. Right from simple haldi dresses, haldi kurtas, haldi lehengas, haldi sharara sets, haldi sarees to haldi gowns, you just can’t get enough of the yellow colour wrapped in sheer elegance and peppered with intricate detailings, embellishments, foil prints, embroidery and so much more. Why should you take a day off from fashion when these yellow dresses have the power to take the haldi magic to a whole new level. Along with the top 15 haldi dresses that we bring to you, scroll down to know how to hit the chic notes of glam from head to toe.

It is never too late to bling on the glam amid wedding festivities with your yellow coloured stellar style. Exquisite jewellery, exclusive footwear, purses will prove that it's all fun and fab to paint your style statement not just in yellow but oozing glitz and glamor.

Jewellery

No dress is ever complete without the additional touch of exclusivity. This exclusivity is birthed by jewellery. Hence, to make sure you hit the chic notes of glam in the correct manner, we are here to resolve your styling woes. Be it lehenga, kurta or sarees, these masterpieces are timeless, versatile and never go out of fashion.

Footwear

Add oomph to your haldi look by adding some inches to your height. Tick-tack in style with these footwear who ace head-turning games like a queen!

Buckle up and add on the drama to your haldi look with the best jewellery and footwear. Show it to the world that you are the true epitome of spiced-up glam.

We, at Pinkvilla have curated one of the best haldi dresses keeping in mind the emerging trends that are revolving around women of all ages. The products listed below are curated only after thorough research based on Amazon trends, best sellers, reviews, ratings and most importantly honest feedback from previous buyers. To make your shopping experience fuss-free and worth the penny is our aim. Happy shopping!

Time to proudly call yourself a “Dirty Fellow” in yellow. Switch on your slay mode and style these haldi dresses just like a true fashionista. We have curated top 15 haldi dresses into three categories to make your shopping experience confusion-free and quick.

A. Haldi lehengas

B. Indo western ensembles

C. Haldi dresses

Let us start with the very first beauties of fashion.

1. Fast Fashions Women's Net Semi Stitched Sequins Lehenga Choli

This yellow coloured Fast Fashions Women's Net Semi Stitched Sequins Lehenga Choli will surely make you look like a diva. The strappy blouse is crafted from taffeta and net brings out sequins and embroidery in the most alluring way possible. For completing your haldi look in the most minimalistic way, the ready to wear dupatta comes with a small width lace border.

Why pick Fast Fashions Women's Net Semi Stitched Sequins Lehenga Choli?

The floral embroidery work coupled with sequins takes the desi-magic of yours to a whole new level. This semi-stitched haldi lehenga comes in a dark hue of yellow that looks great when coupled with chunky, bright earrings and a gold clutch or high heels and a striking nose pin.

Price: Rs. 3,199

Deal: Rs. 1,199

2. FASHIONUMA Fashion Uma Women's Satin Digital Printed Work Semi-Stitched Lehenga choli

This digital printed lehenga choli has contemporary vibes. It is crafted from satin and comes with a desirable flare. The blouse features embroidery and sequence work with tassels plunging off from the hemline. This sleeveless lehenga adds more elegance with its santoon dupatta.

Why pick FASHIONUMA Fashion Uma Women's Satin Digital Printed Work Semi-Stitched Lehenga choli?

Just make sure you stitch it right and this haldi lehenga will never fail to turn heads around. With 4.6 out of 5 stars ratings, this Fast Fashions Women's Net Semi Stitched Sequins Lehenga Choli is worth the penny.

Price: Rs. 7,999

Deal: Rs. 1,749

3. Arvika Women's Lehenga Choli

This Arvika Women's Lehenga Choli is a tiered nylon net lehenga choli. The sequence work on the unstitched choli elevates the overall look of the lehenga. It gleams the value of prettiness and the embellishment of sequins on a complete set is stunning.

Why pick Arvika Women's Lehenga Choli?

This lehenga choli is a contemporary piece of fashion. You will definitely fall in love with its sequence work and skin-friendly fabric. Style your haldi dress and frolic around in utmost comfort with this masterpiece.

Price: Rs. 3,249

Deal: Rs. 1,289

4. Luxury World Women's Net Semi stitched Lehenga Choli

This Luxury World Women's Net Semi stitched Lehenga Choli comes with an embroidered unstitched choli and lehenga made up of net. If you are looking for classy and glamorous haldi dress, then this lehenga choli will end your search straight away.

Why pick Luxury World Women's Net Semi stitched Lehenga Choli?

This Luxury World Women's Net Semi stitched Lehenga Choli will definitely fetch you a plethora of compliments. The bright colours, neat embroidery, polka dot embroidery work all over the lehenga makes it a perfect haldi dress of the season.

Price: Rs. 3,000

Deal: Rs. 499

5. DhuluFactory Women's Banglori silk Yellow Color Lehenga choli

This DhuluFactory Women's Banglori silk Yellow Color Lehenga choli is the perfect shade of yellow to pick for attending haldi ceremonies. The dupatta is made up of net whereas the lehenga and choli comes in unstitched silk fabric. And when it's silk, you definitely stand out.

Why pick DhuluFactory Women's Banglori silk Yellow Color Lehenga choli?

This lehenga has sufficient flare and length. It looks impeccable when teamed with exquisite jewellery and heels. If you ask us, chandbalis will be the perfect match to this DhuluFactory Women's Banglori silk Yellow Color Lehenga choli.

Price: Rs. 1,999

Deal: Rs. 599

1. Indya Women's Georgette A-Line Maxi Dress

This Indya Women's Georgette A-Line Maxi Dress is tailored from 100 percent polyester. It is a mustard-coloured jumpsuit with attached pleated dupatta plunging from each shoulder. If you wish to give your traditional haldi ceremonies a new-age punch then this Indya Women's Georgette A-Line Maxi Dress is all that you need.

Why pick Indya Women's Georgette A-Line Maxi Dress?

This Indya Women's Georgette A-Line Maxi Dress features a sequin striped yoke, pleated dupatta on each side topped with a tie-on belt. This haldo outfit spells fierce finery and is the true call Indo-western elegance.

Price: Rs. 2,950

Deal: Rs. 1,475

2. Rustorange Women's Viscose A-line Yellow Gold Printed Dhoti & Asymmetric Kurta Set

This printed dhoti and asymmetric kurta comes with gota details. It is tailored from 100 percent viscose. It is a perfect fusion of ethnic and western wear that you should never miss out. Perfect for slaying haldi ceremonies, this Indo-western ensemble will make your entry note worthy.

Why pick Rustorange Women's Viscose A-line Yellow Gold Printed Dhoti & Asymmetric Kurta Set?

This dhoti kurta set has earned 5 out of 5 stars ratings on Amazon. All the credit goes to its neat stitching, contemporary style, glamorous gota work and gold prints. Believe us! This ensemble will leave no space for discomfort.

Price: Rs. 2,500

Deal: Rs. 1,399

3. Janasya Women Kurta Set

This Janasya Women Kurta Set comes with poly crepe palazzo pants, poly crepe top and georgette jacket. This kurta set is an epitome of simplicity that you level up with fashionable accessories and hair styles.

Why pick Janasya Women Kurta Set?

This kurta set exhales simple and subtle vibes in the most alluring way. If you wish to calm down your inner glamor then Indo-western ensemble should be your preferred choice.

Price: Rs. 2,949

Deal: Rs. 759

4. Arayna Women's Rayon Anarkali Kurti

This Arayna Women's Rayon Anarkali Kurti is tailored from rayon fabric. With a good amount of flare and trendy design, this anarkali kurti is a versatile piece of fashion. This stylish kurti comes with a regular fit pattern featuring an A-line anarkali hem and pleats.

Why pick Arayna Women's Rayon Anarkali Kurti?

This anarkali kurti comes with side buttons and two pockets at each side. Complete your look with jewellery and throw in heels or flats to give an elegant lift to your haldi look.

Price: Rs. 1,999

Deal: Rs. 599

5. global desi Rayon Jumpsuit

This global desi Rayon Jumpsuit proves that Indo-western styles are here to stay. This jumpsuit golden prints all over is proof that you can hit chic notes in the most stylish and trendy way. This jumpsuit is made up from a blend of viscose, cotton and flex.

Why pick global desi Rayon Jumpsuit?

This global desi Rayon Jumpsuit earns 4.2 out of 5 stars ratings on Amazon. This jumpsuit is surely a piece coupled with a new-age punch.

Price: Rs. 3,799

Deal: Rs. 1,519

1. TIGER EXPORTS Women Rayon Straight Kurti with Sharara Dress

This TIGER EXPORTS Women Rayon Straight Kurti with Sharara Dress is a must-have haldi dress. It is subtle, soft and extremely comfortable. The tired sharara pants enhance the overall look of the dress and make it a worthy buy.

Why pick TIGER EXPORTS Women Rayon Straight Kurti with Sharara Dress?

This TIGER EXPORTS Women Rayon Straight Kurti with Sharara Dress will live upto your expectations and leave no chance for complaints. Neat construction and embroidery on the dress makes it an impeccable haldi outfit.

Price: Rs. 1,999

Deal: Rs. 1,299

2. Maa Creation Women Rayon Fabric Mustard Color Long Kurti with Pink Dupatta

This Maa Creation Women Rayon Fabric Mustard Color Long Kurti with Pink Dupatta is tailored from soft and high quality rayon. The round neck style, regular fit type and bordered dupatta will help you to keep your haldi look neutral.

Why pick Maa Creation Women Rayon Fabric Mustard Color Long Kurti with Pink Dupatta?

This long kurti with dupatta comes with three fourth sleeves. It offers utmost comfort and helps you to frolic around in utmost merriment. The length and flare is also satisfactory.

Price: Rs. 999

Deal: Rs. 624

3. NAINVISH Crepe Stitched Kurti with Sharara Set for Women

This NAINVISH Crepe Stitched Kurti with Sharara Set for Women is a piece of new-age fashion. The kurti and sharara is made up of crepe and comes with golden foil prints. No fussiness only desi-ness is the aim of this sharara set for women.

Why pick NAINVISH Crepe Stitched Kurti with Sharara Set for Women

This sharara set also has a zari work around the neck that elicits the beauty of the dress. The yellow shade of this set is perfect to ace your haldi look in utmost fashion.

Price: Rs. 649

4. Ethnic Yard Women's Georgette Semi Stitched Anarkali Salwar suit

This semi-stitched anarkali is made up of faux georgette. This suit also comes with an inner so that you can enjoy your haldi festivities in utmost comfort. The salwar and the inner comes in santoon fabric whereas the dupatta is crafted in nazneen fabric. This suit has embroidery work that uplifts the beauty of this haldi outfit.

Why pick Ethnic Yard Women's Georgette Semi Stitched Anarkali Salwar suit?

This anarkali suit gives you an opportunity to be your very own designer. Rack your brains and style yourself in the most alluring way. The round neck and full sleeves has its own charm.

Price: Rs. 3,699

Deal: Rs. 999

5. Women's Rayon Kurta with Palazzo and Dupatta Set

This Women's Rayon Kurta with Palazzo and Dupatta Set Straight comes with embroidery and mirror work. The palazzo and kurta is crafted from rayon whereas the dupatta is made up of mono net. It comes with sequins embroidery, lace border and pom-pom.

Why pick Women's Rayon Kurta with Palazzo and Dupatta Set?

This Women's Rayon Kurta with Palazzo and Dupatta Set is made in India keeping in mind the needs and necessities of women belonging to all ages. This ethnic set lends you an elegant look just the way you yearned.

Price: Rs. 1,299

Deal: Rs. 799

You get into your haldi dress and the beauty meter always rises to a higher level. When it’s your beauty complimenting your adorable enthnic haldi wear, let the fashion speak your beauty statement seamlessly. Too many weddings are lined up? Get ready for each ceremony with dresses that come with a heavy dose of glitz and glamor.

