Handloom sarees and sustainable fashion: Why you should jump on that bandwagon

If you love sarees as much as we do, here is how you can treat yourself and the environment better with handloom sarees!

India is blessed with a unique form of unity in diversity. Each state has its own virtues and skills to contribute to the rich cultural heritage that we boast of. Among many areas of national importance and pride are the ethnic textiles, prints and drapes that the states are widely famous for. We have a diverse network of artisan and karigar communities dedicated to the production and design of an on-going tradition of sustainable ethnic wear. For the uninitiated, we tried to break down exactly what it means, and why it is essential to invest in sustainable fashion.

What is sustainability in fashion?

Although this is a vast question, but it is a valid query since social media made it a buzz word, but did not really tell us why. Sustainability can be looked at as a revolutionary movement to bring positive changes in the production and supply chains like ecological integrity, environmental consciousness and social justice in the fashion industry, urging us to say goodbye to fast fashion. Sustainable fashion concerns way more than just textiles or garments, and is a work in progress.

Sustainability rose up as a trend only recently, and it was about time. We cannot afford to view it as merely a short-lived trend – this is something we have to follow. The fashion industry is the second largest waste producer globally, and sustainability can bring those statistics significantly lower. Hand crafted products, longevity, ethical sourcing and the likes are just some of the aspects of sustainable fashion.

What is handloom?

Handlooms are a type of manually operated looms with wooden or bamboo frames which are used by skilled artisans to weave natural fibres to make textiles. It is a cottage industry in India where entire communities are involved in the production of cloth – right from spinning the yarn and dyeing, to the weaving process.

With handlooms, there is no consumption of electricity, all raw materials are sourced naturally and ethically, there is minimum wastage of materials and the elaborate process generates niche employment opportunities in rural India. All of these factors contribute to making the handloom industry one of the most eco-friendly and sustainable in fashion. This is why it necessary to revive this sector in lieu of mass-produced goods. Besides, the value of a handcrafted product is always going to be much higher!

1. Odisha Handloom Sambalpuri Cotton Saree

The famous Sambalpuri sarees of Odisha are traditionally hand-woven ikat sarees for which the warp and weft yarns are dyed before weaving. These are indigenous to the Sambalpur, Balangir, Bargarh, Boudh and Sonepur districts of Odisha. They are popular for their traditional themes and motifs like lotuses, shankhas (conch shells), Lord Jagannath and the native Odia red, black and white colours.

2. Mimosa Banarasi Organza Saree

Banarasi sarees are world-renowned and have the hearts of many women! Their exquisite zari and chandi handwork, natural silks in luscious colours and excellent floral embroidered motifs make them very appealing and sought after.

3. Mimosa Paithani Art Silk Saree

Paithani sarees are the famous artworks of Maharashtra – the medieval town of Paithan near Aurangabad to be precise. These are made of silk and zari, and traditionally in a coloured cotton muslin fabric.

4. Mimosa Uppada Art Silk Saree

Uppada handloom sarees are famous for their exquisite zari work, traditional motifs and especially characterised by its thread count across the length and width. They are indigenous to a small beach town in the Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh.

5. Biswa Bangla Santipuri Cotton Saree

Famous for their elegant and subtle textures and traditional jamdani motifs, Santipuri sarees are woven in the Santipur district of West Bangal. As in this one as well, the borders of Santipuri sarees are traditionally cotton (called the special Tant of West Bengal) with the borders adorned by lotus or fish scale patterns.

