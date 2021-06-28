How and why you should build a trendy capsule wardrobe this year

What’s the only thing better than helping the environment? Looking your personal best while doing it, of course!

We cannot really get rid of fast fashion - it has peaked in the last couple of years in particular. Our closets have been overwhelmingly full to the brim in the haste to follow fashion trends. However, 2020 and the devastating times brought about significant changes in the way people perceived fashion. There is a much larger, prominent shift towards sustainability and eco-friendly practices – especially in 2021. This year is all about repenting for taking Mother Nature for granted, giving back and at the same time expressing our true selves in joyful hope of better times. The true essence of fashion and creating a stylish wardrobe is to make ourselves happy and ensure functionality at the same time.

If you are conscious about the state of our environment, curious about dressing more with less, or simply fed up of your chaotic closet, this one is for you!

What is a capsule wardrobe?

Originally, the term ‘capsule wardrobe’ was conceived by Susie Faux, the owner of a boutique in London called ‘Wardrobe’ in the 1970s. According to Faux, “A capsule wardrobe is a collection of a few essential items of clothing that don’t go out of fashion per se, such as skirts, trousers, and coats, which can then be augmented with seasonal pieces.”

The term has now come to refer to a collection of clothing that is composed of interchangeable items to maximize the number of outfits that can be created. Essentially, the aim is that one should have outfits suitable for every occasion without owning too many items of clothing.

Why should you create a capsule wardrobe?

Better than any of the fashion benefits, the best motivation to do so might be the realization that the more we buy, the more we toss. According to a Forbes article by Ayesha Barenblat, founder of the ethical fashion group ‘Remake’, “The garments that are a part of fast fashion are essentially made to fall apart. The entire concept suggests that garments be of poor quality so that they fade, tear, and be quickly replaced instead of repaired- hence procuring more profits for the companies and manufactures involved.”

When you set limits for yourself and buy only what is required, you naturally end up giving more thought to each and every piece, and that very effort is what shall keep you from flippantly discarding it later. Also, do not simply discard old garments. You can help the underprivileged section of society by donating old clothing to charitable organizations, or re-use and upcycle torn or worn-down clothes, which also has environmental benefits- you would be contributing significantly lesser to the annual waste generation globally.

How to make a capsule wardrobe?

First things first- you need to allow at least your first five attempts at creating a capsule wardrobe to be a little messy- remember that it takes time to figure out what works best for you. It is recommended that beginners should experiment by creating 3-4 seasonal capsule collections a year- a lot of the items could be common for most of them.

It is necessary to understand that there cannot exist one absolute, fit-for-all, perfect capsule wardrobe - it cannot work for everyone. Your ‘essentials’ in a wardrobe are going to vary from the next individual’s. This is because all of us have different bodies, lifestyles, beliefs and personal tastes in styles, and we reserve the right to choose for that unique combination.

We are here to guide you through the way, and suggest a few examples of items you can include in your capsule wardrobe - essentially, these are pieces that are most versatile and can be mix and matched for a lot of occasions in spring and summer-

