How to create chic and practical airport looks

Get ready to master airport fashion that is chic, fashionable and practical and walk the aisles in style!

Airport looks can never be appreciated enough! As easy, laid-back and chic as they may look on celebrities, they can be equally tough to style and create. Consider this – an outfit that needs to keep you comfortable through long flights also has the pressure to make you look suave and stylish. Comfort is key, but are pyjamas appropriate? Are you leaving somewhere cold but going somewhere hot? Let’s figure out how to tackle and find solutions to all your airport fashion woes right here!

What is an airport look?

Essentially, an airport look is what you wear to the airport – it is as simple as that. In recent times, growing celebrity and paparazzi culture has propagated this as a trend. In modern times when people can and want to know everything about their favourite celebs, airport looks have established their own, well-deserved place in celebrity fashion.

Taking inspiration from celebrities like , , and many more who emerge out from airports looking fresher, more stylish than ever, the concept has trickled down into common fashion as well. The idea is to create a comfortable look that is trendy and can let you look and feel suave! These are often in accordance with street fashion trends, or utilizing classic wardrobe elements.

How to create a good airport look?

Stylists feel a lot of pressure to create laid-back ensembles for celebrity clients, who are commonly visualized as glamorous and flamboyant in the public eye. Also, we assure you that celebrities are not the only ones being noticed at airports – your choices are of equal importance! The key is to blend your personal aesthetic with what you would wear for maximum comfort, and be prepared for a change of climates between locations – no pressure! Check out the following trendy and practical classics that we have created outfits with, but you can totally mix and match or improvise on to create an airport look that caters to you!

1. Mizago Women's Classic Fit White Shirt

₹ 580 - 599

Buy Now.

2. ONLY Women's Skinny Fit Jeans

₹ 939.00

Buy Now.

3. Infispace Women's B&W Striped Palazzo Pants

₹ 399.00

Buy Now.

4. Clarks Block Heel Sandals

₹ 1891.00

Buy Now.

5. Catwalk Multicoloured Block Heels Wooden

₹ 1996.00 - 2495.00

Buy Now.

6. Shocknshop Striped Tracksuit Set

₹ 799.00

Buy Now.

7. Vendoz Women's Chunky White Sneakers

₹ 569.00 - 649.00

Buy Now.

8. Aahwan Solid Wrap-around Crop Top

₹ 499.00

Buy Now.

9. Carlton London Women's Mules

₹ 965.00

Buy Now.

10. Cherokee Women's Shrug

₹ 999.00

Buy Now.

Share your comment ×