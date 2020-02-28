How to tie a tie: Different variations of the tie and the simplest ways to sport it

Check out the different ways of tying a tie right below.

From interviews, meetings or formal gatherings, a tie is the most essential thing that we need to know about. But most of us either don’t know how to tie the tie or get confused about putting the knot correctly. Also, people trying it for the first time may also get a little helpless with the steps and knots. So, we just need to know the basics about tying the tie to get well-dressed for attending the formal occasion. So, here we have given the steps of tying the simple oriental knot, four in hand tie, half windsor knot, and full windsor tie knot so that next time you don't get confused with the tying steps.

How to tie a tie: Tying the simple oriental knot

1- Put the tie around your collar with the stem facing inward; the thick end should be on your left, 2 or 3 inches lower than your desired finishing position.

2- Now, take the wide end across the front of the narrow end horizontally and pass it back horizontally behind the narrow end.

3- Again, pass the wide end across the front of the knot from left to right. And then take it again behind the knot horizontally from right to left.

4- Again, pass the thick end again across the front of the knot from left to right.

5- Then bring the tip of the think end up under the loop around your collar. Then bring it up behind the knot, down over the front of the knot and through the last or third horizontal loop.

6- Now, pull the wide end through the horizontal loop and take it down. Adjust the tie by holding the knot by one hand and pulling the narrow end slightly with the other hand.

How to tie a tie: Tying the four in hand tie

1- Loop the tie around your collar. Put the wide end on your left 3 to 4 inches lower than the narrow end.

2- Now, cross the wide end in front of the narrow end.

3- Wrap the wide end around the narrow end and cross this horizontally from right to left.

4- Bring the thick end horizontally across the front portion of the knot from right to left. Now, put a finger under this horizontal knot.

5- Turn the tip of the wide end upward in, and slide it under the loop around your neck.

6- Now, take the wide end down through the loop which you have been holding with the finger.

7- Take the thick end through the loop and bring the knot down tightly.

How to tie a tie: Tying half windsor knot

1- Put the tie around your collar and take the wide end on your right side down. The thin end should be on the left side.

2- Cross the wide part on the thin end from right to left and make a shape of X right below your chin.

3- Now, loop the wide end horizontally around the thin end behind.

4- Take the wide end over from the top by opening the X and then pull tight.

5- Now, hold the wide end with the right hand and wrap it in the front portion of the thin end from right to left.

6- Hold this triangle shape with your left hand and then bring the wide end in front of the chest and pass it over the X from the loop.

7- Use the index finger of your left hand open up the triangle and pull the wide end.

How to tie a tie: Tying full Windsor tie knot

1- Drape the tie around your neck. The wide end should be 12 inches below the narrow end of the tie. Cross the wide part of the tie over the narrow end.

2- Now, bring the wide end up through the hole between the collar and the tie. Then pull it down.

3- Then bring the wide end behind the narrow end to the right.

4- Pull the wide end back through the loop again. It should create a triangle at the position of the necktie knot.

5- Now, wrap the wide end around that triangle by pulling the end from right to left.

6- Take the wide end up through the loop again.

7- Now, pull the wide end through the knot in front.

8- Now, centre the knot with both hands and tighten it up.

Read More