How to Wear a Beanie: 7 Styles to Bookmark Instantly

Beanies are a staple accessory for any wardrobe that wants a stylish upgrade, and if you know how to wear a beanie right, it can add a fashionable touch to your daily outfits! Not only do beanies keep your head and ears warm, but they also add a cute and playful element to whatever you choose to wear. They're utilitarian while being comfortable, casual, and cool, which is exactly what makes them a must-have wardrobe essential!

The key to slaying the beanie style is knowing how to pair it up correctly without looking like you've just rolled out of bed. With the right combinations and the right styling, a beanie is what is needed to change things up and instantly elevate your outfit! With the help of this style guide, you will have all the knowledge you need to wear a beanie like a pro, no matter the occasion!

How to Wear a Beanie- 7 Great Ideas

Below is a list of different beanies and how to style them. So, scroll down to check it out because you have got to turn some heads!

1. How to Wear the Classic Cuffed Beanie the Right Way

First on the list of beanie outfits is the classic cuffed beanie! It's a timeless piece that is probably the classic beanie most opt for. This super cute and casual piece of clothing is extremely effective when it comes to keeping your head and ears warm on a chilly day, and in the process also adding a touch of chic style to any outfit. It's effortless and requires little maintenance. Unlike other more complex beanie styles, the classic cuffed beanie is easy to put on and take off, making it perfect for those who are always on the go.

To achieve the classic cuffed beanie look, all you have to do is fold the bottom of the beanie to create a cuff and wear it snugly over your ears. This style is super versatile, easy to pair, and most importantly comfortable! It can be paired with both relaxed and put-together outfits. For example, you can wear it with a casual T-shirt and jeans, and you can also team it with a more formal sweater and slacks! Pair it with other winter accessories, such as scarves, gloves, and earmuffs, for a cute winter outfit! You can always experiment with different techniques to achieve the proper way to wear a beanie as per your personal style.

2. How to Wear the Rolled Beanie the Right Way-

The rolled beanie is a cute upgraded alternative to the cuffed beanie. One of the best ways to wear a beanie, this technique is characterized by its simple and timeless design, featuring a folded or rolled-up brim. It's simple, chic, and a great option for those who prefer a more minimalist look, as it does not have any bold statements or catchy designs.

The rolled beanie is also a great option for those who prefer a more fitted style that hugs their head. The folded or rolled-up brim of the beanie creates a snug fit that is super comfortable and warm. The best way to style a rolled beanie is by opting for one made from cozy materials such as wool or cashmere, to add an extra layer of warmth and comfort while keeping things comfortable. To pair with a rolled beanie, you could wear a cozy sweater or a denim jacket for a casual look. You can also dress it up with a long coat or a blazer for a more formal outfit. Scarves are also a great addition to pair with a rolled beanie. When it comes to footwear, boots or sneakers would work well to complete the look. Overall, the key is to keep the outfit comfortable while letting the beanie be the standout accessory!

3. How to Wear the Ear Flap Style Beanie the Right Way-

The ear flap style beanie, also known as a trapper hat is a unique and stylish piece that is an exciting and cool variation of the classic beanie. It takes inspiration from trapper hats and other aviator headwear options and combines usefulness with fashion while keeping things fresh and new. It’s usually made of warm materials such as fur, wool, and other insulating materials to keep things warm, making it an ideal option for winter. If you're confused about how to wear a beanie, this is a great option to work with because it’s a statement in itself and requires little styling.

This piece is super fun, practical, useful, and stylish; it instantly elevates any outfit you pair it with. If you have long hair, wear it down in a low ponytail, two braids, a tight bun, or slicked back to show off the ear flaps, whereas if you have short hair, you can tuck it behind your ears to highlight the beanie silhouette. You can also pair it with a sweater or a turtleneck top for a cozy and comfortable outfit. Accessories such as a long scarf or a neckpiece can add an extra touch of elegance to your look. You will obviously have to skip earrings because the beanie will cover most of your ears, so avoid it looking too stuffed. When it comes to footwear, ankle boots or loafers would work well to complete the ensemble. Make sure you keep the outfit simple and elegant while letting the ear flap-style beanie make a statement.

4. How to Wear the Cable Knit Beanie the Right Way-

The cable-knit beanie is extremely fun and playful, and also extremely unique when compared to all the previously discussed variations! This style of beanie features a distinctive cable-knit pattern that adds texture and visual interest to this piece. It is often made from thick and cozy materials such as wool or acrylic, which provide warmth, comfort, and coziness while keeping things fashionable! The cable-knit pattern also adds extra thickness and structure to the beanie, making it more durable and resistant to wear and tear. When it comes to learning how to wear a beanie, a cable knit is one of the first styles you can master.

Similar to the other beanies, classic colors such as black, gray, and cream are popular choices for a timeless and sophisticated look when it comes to this beanie. However many like to play around with different ways to wear a beanie and opt for colors such as red, blue, and green in an attempt to add a pop of color to the outfit! To pair with a cable knit beanie, you could opt for a chunky sweater, a puffer jacket, or a parka for a more casual look. You can also pair it with a wool coat or a leather jacket for a chic and edgy outfit. Scarves or mittens can also add an extra layer of warmth and style. When it comes to footwear, snow boots or combat boots would work well to complete the look.

5. How to Wear the Slouchy Beanie the Right Way

The slouchy beanie is a trendier variation of the classic cuffed beanie. Its relaxed vibe and loose fit are what lend it its name, and also the reason for its increased popularity! Keeping up with the trend of oversized outfits, loose and cool clothing, and relaxed energy, the slouchy effect is exactly what everyone's looking for nowadays. Moreover, since it falls loosely over the head, it's extremely comfortable to wear for long periods and is less likely to leave marks on your forehead than a tight-fitting beanie. If you want to style a beanie with long hair, it can accommodate a ponytail or bun without feeling too tight, which is a great plus point.

Since this piece is extremely versatile, you can style it casually by pulling it down over your ears, with the slouch hanging at the back of your head. However, for a more fashionable approach, you can wear the beanie pushed back slightly on your head, with the slouch falling to one side. The loose and relaxed fit makes it a comfortable choice for extended wear, and its versatility in terms of styling and color makes it perfect for your winter wardrobe.

6. How to Wear the Fitted Beanie the Right Way

The fitted beanie is another classic that every regular beanie wearer definitely owns! As the name suggests, the fitted beanie is designed to fit snugly on the head, creating a streamlined and sleek look. They're usually made from stretchy materials such as ribbed knit or jersey, which allows them to quickly take up the shape of the wearer's head and conform to it comfortably.

Since this style is super versatile, you can experiment with the multiple countless ways to wear a beanie. A fitted beanie is like a blank slate that you can experiment with, and dress up or down depending on the occasion. This style of beanie is often paired with cool streetwear looks and fashion-forward outfits and so is a must-have item for any stylish winter wardrobe. Whether you're a fan of classic, minimalistic styles or bold and avant-garde looks, the fitted beanie is a versatile and fashionable accessory that you absolutely need to get your hands on. So next time you're looking to stay warm and stylish during the colder months, consider adding a fitted beanie to your wardrobe.

7. How to Wear the Pom Pom Beanie the Right Way

A pom-pom beanie is a cozy and stylish accessory that is adorable, to say the least. This type of beanie features a small ball of yarn on top of the hat, which adds a playful touch that is extremely sweet and stylish. The pom pom is usually made of the same material as the beanie itself, but depending on the individual’s way of styling a beanie it can also be made from contrasting colors or even a different type of material, such as faux fur.

The best part is that, in addition to their practical benefits, pom-pom beanies are also highly fashionable, so they come in a wide range of colors, patterns, and styles; you can easily find one that complements your personal taste and sense of style! A casual denim jacket or colorful sweater is a super fun addition to a pom-pom beanie outfit. You can also pair it with a sweater or a hoodie for a comfortable and relaxed look. Scarves and gloves with pom pom details can add a cohesive and coordinated look to the ensemble, and add a fun element! While some pom-pom beanies feature intricate knitting patterns or bold graphic designs, others are more minimalist and simple. If you are familiar with different beanie styles, you can easily identify the shade and silhouette that's right for you and customize it to your taste!

To sum things up, learning how to wear a beanie is a simple yet fun way to add some style and personality to your winter wardrobe, or even just your daily wear wardrobe if it fits your vibe! It is important to remember to choose the right size and material of the beanie to ensure comfort and a snug fit, that looks great and fits well. Whether it is slouchy, cuffed, or rolled, the best way to style the beanie is by catering to your taste, vibe, and energy. Lastly, make sure to consider the color and pattern of the beanie, which can complement your outfit and add a pop of color to your overall look!

The possibilities are endless with a beanie, and with a little creativity and experimentation, you can discover your own unique way of wearing it and absolutely slaying the beanie look.

