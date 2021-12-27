Iconic winter must-haves for a glam retro look

Winter is at its peak and so it becomes very crucial to wrap yourself in warm clothes. To ace up your winter closet and style it like a true retro, you need to refashion your wardrobe. Right from the 1960s to 2000s you should know it all! Here we bring to you the most loved and recommended winter essentials for a glam retro look.

1. Boot Cut Jeans from the 60s

Boot cut jeans are from the 60s that itself was a year of high fashion and self-expression. It was a great cultural movement back in the 1960s and so bell bottoms and boot cut jeans evolved at great speed.

Price: Rs. 784

Buy Now

2. Beret Hat from the 70s

The history of Beret hats cannot be traced without mentioning the revolutionary ideas and thinking of the French population. It was not just a form of fashion, rather it was a symbol of resistance. Today, it is popularly used as a smart winter essential but in the year 1970, it had a powerful meaning. It was a token of honor for the military units during World War I.

Price: Rs. 1500

Deal: Rs. 320

Buy Now

3. Bodysuit from the 80s

Bodysuit is widely popular for its skin hugging feature and fabric. It is soft, skin-friendly and comfortable. It sticks to the body like a glove. There is no need to adjust or tuck in the bodysuit at regular intervals. It was a great piece of fashion popularised in the year 1980 amidst the extreme fashion era.

Price: Rs. 2000

Deal: Rs. 1490

Buy Now

4. Cardigan from the 90s

Cardigans are one such winter essential that are widely available. It is an exclusive winter apparel that is available in innumerable colours, patterns, styles and structures. The British and French designers styled it back in the 1990s and the cardigan regained its popularity in the year 2010.

Price: Rs. 901

Buy Now

5. Baguette Bag from the 2000s

Baguette bags ranked high on the wishlist of every girl in the early 2000s. It was a bag that was flaunt worthy despite its compact feature. It is a small handbag that fits in minimal essentials but is still loved by every fashionista even today.

Price: Rs. 2149

Deal: Rs. 499

Buy Now

Let your retro love liven up with these winter must-haves. You can dive into your wardrobe and give a modern as well as a modest touch to your favourite winter must haves. Don't forget that these retro styles are timeless and still worth the flaunt.

Also Read: 5 Wireless radios for the old soul in you