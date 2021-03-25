6 Best places to buy Indian clothes online in the US and Canada

Some decades ago, Indians traveling to the US would often visit their homeland for one big reason – shopping! The whole ethnic collection including the lovely sarees and the gorgeous lehngas, among others, would make their way back to the new home away from home.

Well, aren’t we lucky we live in the truly global era? There is an Indian retail store in every nook and corner, almost everywhere in the world. Adding to the excitement are all the online shopping centers, in their true glory.

Well, here are some of the desi stores popular with the Indian community in the US. As a bonus, we also have reviews from real users! Have a dekko!

fabindia

The store is popular among Indians living in the US what with its wide range of Indo-Western choices and the lovely cotton and handloom collections.

Reviews:

Here are what shoppers like most about FabIndia:

FabIndia does tons of cotton solid separates! You can mix & match them. I feel like Fabindia is cottagecore from the get-go. I personally really like fabIndia short kurtis and their rose water facial sprays. I know that FabIndia does sustainable, ethical labor practice clothing.

Utsav Fashion

This store is popular for its wedding wear fashion. They also get your dresses semi-stitched or fully-stitched according to your measurements and as per your needs, which is why it is especially in demand.

Reviews:

I use utsavfashion.com often & get it fully stitched based on my measurements. It’s always fit or been slightly loose (which is fine to me). I have also gotten ready to wear if they have my size & that fit too. I got ready-made from Utsav and compared their measurements to my own when I ordered and it fit me perfectly I ordered two sarees from them. I had the same blouse measurements for both. However, one blouse fit perfectly and the other one was super baggy. Don’t know what happened since one was perfect.

cbazaar

They are popular for the different kinds of suits including Anakali, Sharara, Pakistani, Palazzo, and Straight pantsuits among others. They are also popular for their kids’ collection in ethnic wear.

Reviews:

I really like ordering from cbazaar.com, they always deliver in about 4 weeks. I get my cute floral maxi skirt with a top, sari gowns, sari pants, dhoti sari, etc from CBazaar. I got my chand baalis (earrings) from Cbazaar. Everyone loved them. I order from Cbazaar mostly because it is cheaper than other sites. However, the quality is a hit or a miss.

Kalki Fashion

Kalki Fashion is famous for its elegant ethnic wear, most often endorsed by Bollywood celebrities and digital influencers.

Reviews:

I bought a gown from Kalki Fashion a few years ago. It seemed pricy at the time but the quality and finish were great. Never went to them again though because of the price. I've ordered twice (about 6 outfits total) from Kalki Fashion. They ship within 1-2 weeks and they are priced reasonably with good quality. I bought a few outfits from Kalki fashion that are under $100. I order from them all the time. I feel the quality is great. The outfits are versatile enough for almost any event.

House of Indya

The House of Indya is popular for its quirky style and mix and match options. They have wide ranges in casual as well as party wear.

Reviews:

I bought an outfit on House of Indya recently and it fits me pretty well without having to hem/alter anything. These outfits definitely aren’t as heavy as what we are used to, but I love the simplicity. The quality is pretty good, especially for the price! Just to provide a different view.. I followed the size chart and they were either too small or too big (I measured with a tape). The quality was good though.

Little Muffet

This is the much-preferred kids’ store for Indian clothes in the US. They have a wide range of Indian and Western wear that moms love to pick from, for the various Indian celebrations and festivals.

Reviews:

I like Little Muffet if you’re looking for online options. I purchased clothes for my 10-month-old on their site. I love little Muffet. They sometimes can do adult sizes too, in case you want to twin with your little one. They have great customer service and on-time delivery.

