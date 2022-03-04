Indian model Avanti Nagrath opened Versace's show at Milan Fashion Week: All you need to know about her

The Milan Fashion Week held bi-annually in Milan, Italy is one of the four big international fashion weeks in the world. The schedule of the international fashion week begins with New York Fashion Week followed by London Fashion Week, Milan Fashion Week and finally ends with Paris Fashion Week.

This time around, a model that shone under the spotlight was Delhi-born model Avanti Nagrath. The Indian supermodel opened the show for Versace at the luxury fashion house's Fall/Winter 2022 show held at Milan Fashion Week. She also walked the runway for Bottega Veneta and walked alongside some of the biggest names in the modelling industry including Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski. "Words can’t describe this feeling. Opening for Versace @versace , on my debut at Milan FW. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for this opportunity. I’m truly grateful @donatella_versace," she captioned a picture of herself walking down the runway in a black pantsuit and heavy-duty makeup opening the show.

Nagrath also walked for big Indian designers like Rahul Mishra and Tarun Tahliani before making waves in the international modelling scene. In an interview with Vogue, the 21-year-old model talked about her greatest learning from walking the international runway. Apart from being on time, Nagrath also learnt that she needed to be ready for anything at a short notice, no matter how long the hours are and no matter how tired you are.

The model is also a fan of sports and can also be found indulging in the arts when she's not walking on the runway, she told the magazine. Makeup almost runs synonymous with modelling and as part of her post-show routine, the model ensures her makeup is off and then follows it up with a hot shower to calm her nerves.

