Women’s style and their fashion priorities keep undergoing change. And to liven up to their dynamic fashion needs, they do feel the itch to blend styles of ethnic palettes with a contemporary one. Give your ethnic style quotient a modern makeover with the best Indo-Western dresses spelling fierce finery. All these Indo-Western styles are indeed a winning addition to your enthic wardrobe. Check out all the masterpieces available in eye-fetching colours RIGHT AWAY.

Our top picks of the best Indo-Western dresses

1. Indya Women's Georgette Kurta- Buy Now

2. Global desi Women's Synthetic A-Line Midi Dress- Buy Now

3. Janasya Women's Olive Green Poly Crepe Crop Top And Dhoti With Attached Dupatta- Buy Now

4. INDO ERA Women's Modal Ethnic Motifs Wrap Dress- Buy Now

5. Ahalyaa Women's Orange Crepe Gold Print Kurta- Buy Now

6. Divena Women's Cotton Dhoti Kurta- Buy Now

7. Stylum Women's Printed Shirt Skirt Set- Buy Now

8. Juniper Women's Ankle Length Ready Pleated Saree Dress- Buy Now

9. Khushal K Women's Rayon Kurta with Palazzo Set- Buy Now

10. Shree Fashion FAB Women's Fancy Lycra Blend Dhoti Saree - Buy Now

In this article

1. Types of ethnic wear for women

2. Accessories for Indo-Western dresses

3. Indo-Western dresses

4. Footwear to complete your Indo-Western look

What are Indo-Western dresses? Indo-Western is the merging of Indian and ethnic roots with modern sense of fashion. The merging of two distinctive styles gives birth to flawless Indo-Western attire that never goes out of style. In addition to Indo-Western styles, we also help you with the types of ethnic wear for women.

Following is the list of ethnic wear for women.

Wondering how to complete your look? We have got you covered.

Here is what you need to complete your Indo-Western look. Seize them all before they are gone.

For a new punch and to draw all the attention, Indo-Western dresses are something that enliven your rebellious personality, make you stand out from the crowd and serve you with a beautiful blend of ethnic and western styles just what you dreamt of.

We, at Pinkvilla have curated one of the best Indo-Western dresses keeping in mind the emerging trends revolving around women belonging to all ages. The products listed below are curated only after thorough research that includes Amazon trends, best sellers, reviews, ratings and most importantly honest feedback from previous buyers. To make your shopping experience fuss-free and worth the penny is our aim. Happy shopping!

Following is the list of the best Indo-Western dresses that are capable of taking your ethnic cum western attire up a notch. These are the players of the current era and thus deserves an owner like you.

1. Indya Women's Georgette Kurta

Indya Women's Georgette Kurta is a must-have Indo-Western dress if you wish to ace occasions with a new-age punch. This dusty pink dress is an embroidered maxi kurta with a touch of simplicity. It features an attached jacket and a sequined yoke to add a dash of glam to your look. Inject contemporariness in your ethnic attire and get ready to steal the limelight with this fusion wear.

Why pick Indya Women's Georgette Kurta?

This Georgette Kurta is an effortless pick for every occasion. This kurta is adorned with embroidery on the yoke. The playful jacket amps up your Indo-Western attire and ensures that you exhale classy vibes.

Price: Rs. 2,800

Deal: Rs. 1,288

Buy Now

2. Global desi Women's Synthetic A-Line Midi Dress

This Global desi Women's Synthetic A-Line Midi Dress is tailored from 100 percent polyester. It is a midi dress that is a perfect blend of ethnic fashion with modernity. This midi dress has a round neckline and the drape pattern compliments the corded waist belt.

Why pick Global desi Women's Synthetic A-Line Midi Dress?

This midi dress has floral print all over and comes with one side slit. The slit is below the knees for utmost flexibility and mobility. The one sided pleated dupatta is draped right from the waistline keeping your look trendy and everything contemporary.

Price: Rs. 992

Buy Now

3. Janasya Women's Olive Green Poly Crepe Crop Top And Dhoti With Attached Dupatta

This crop top with dhoti pants and attached dupatta spells classiness and modernity. The botanical prints of gold foil prints on the crop top and dupatta compliments the fluid design of the poly crepe dhoti pants. These dhoti pants are everything that you need to exhale some desi yet firangi avatar.

Why pick Janasya Women's Olive Green Poly Crepe Crop Top And Dhoti With Attached Dupatta?

This dhoti pant and crop top set will give you a saree like look. This set is all that you need to ace your fusion look. Team it up with stilettos and flaunt the modern silhouettes in this Indo-Western dress.

Price: Rs. 739

Buy Now

4. INDO ERA Women's Modal Ethnic Motifs Wrap Dress

This Indo-Western dress has a tulip hemline that draws all the attention. The motif design, collared neck and three-quarter sleeves of this dress makes it the talk of the eve. The muslin silk fabric is lighter and softer on the skin.

Why pick INDO ERA Women's Modal Ethnic Motifs Wrap Dress?

The high grade fabric and yarn of this dress makes this wrap dress unique. The huge price drop is definitely unmissable and the style is never going to fade away. The green hue of the dress, style, pattern helps this dress to bag 5 out of 5 stars ratings on Amazon.

Price: Rs. 3,299

Deal: Rs. 429

Buy Now

5. Ahalyaa Women's Orange Crepe Gold Print Kurta

This Ahalyaa Women's Orange Crepe Gold Print Kurta is yet another masterpiece that is the call of elegance. The beautiful blend of organza and crepe fabric of the dress makes it impeccable. This dress is amped up with rich details and the shades of orange and blue takes the final look of the dress up a level.

Why pick Ahalyaa Women's Orange Crepe Gold Print Kurta?

This kurta epitomizes the amalgamation of two diversities namely Indian and western. The one sided pleated floral dupatta birthing from the waistline slowly slides back from flow like fluid. The parallels lines of gold and the belt adds more elegance to this fashion beauty.

Price: Rs. 2,619

Deal: Rs. 1,283

Buy Now

6. Divena Women's Cotton Dhoti Kurta

This Divena Women's Cotton Dhoti Kurta is what you need when you cannot bear the scorching heat anymore. Stay minimalist with this dhoti kurta and slay it with sway. To complete your look, team some oxidized jewellery and slip into the skin-friendly fabric effortlessly.

Why pick Divena Women's Cotton Dhoti Kurta?

This cotton dhoti kurta will help you dip in sheer comfortness. This perfect pick ticks off everything that you need in your ethnic wear. Be it comfort, ethnic style or modernity, this Indo-Western dress deserves some space in your closet.

Price: Rs. 1,399

Buy Now

7. Stylum Women's Printed Shirt Skirt Set

This Stylum Women's Printed Shirt Skirt Set will help you twirl away through the festivities. The skirt and the shirt have golden prints all over to add a dash of shine to this Indo-western dress. It is flowy and keeps you comfortable enough to carry on your activities.

Why pick a Stylum Women's Printed Shirt Skirt Set?

A shirt and a skirt are a man-made match that are unbreakable. The combination of Indian style with modernity of the shirt sets higher standards seamlessly. If you wish to slip into an easy and breezy outfit then this is a wiser choice to make.

Price: Rs. 3,000

Deal: Rs. 549

Buy Now

8. Juniper Women's Ankle Length Ready Pleated Saree Dress

This Juniper Women's Ankle Length Ready Pleated Saree Dress is adorned with sequin embellishments. It is a black coloured saree style gown that disseminates ethnic as well as western style. Your occasion-wear will get fresh makeup with this saree dress.

Why pick Juniper Women's Ankle Length Ready Pleated Saree Dress?

This saree dress comes with an attached saree drape so that you need not waste time in draping or making pleats. This dress will serve you with all kinds of perfection and make you stand out in glory.

Price: Rs. 4,499

Deal: Rs. 2,158

Buy Now

9. Khushal K Women's Rayon Kurta with Palazzo Set

This Khushal K Women's Rayon Kurta with Palazzo Set will compliment your traditional look. It is a three piece set that contains palazzo, strappy kurta and overcoat. The texturing, detailing and skin-friendly fabric makes it a must-have Indo-Western dress.

Why pick Khushal K Women's Rayon Kurta with Palazzo Set?

This Khushal K Women's Rayon Kurta with Palazzo Set exudes an aura like none other. What’s more? This Indo-Western dress will keep your sensuality in control and still help you to capture all the attention.

Price: Rs. 2,799

Deal: Rs. 899

Buy Now

10. Shree Fashion FAB Women's Fancy Lycra Blend Dhoti Saree

This Khushal K Women's Rayon Kurta with Palazzo Set has a soft pink hue which makes you look awesome. To be the star of partyin an ethnic yet modern way, this dress will resolve all of your dressing woes.

Why pick Shree Fashion FAB Women's Fancy Lycra Blend Dhoti Saree?

This dhoti saree is tailored from lyra. The blouse piece is made up from sequins and heavily embroidered to add the minge glamour to your Indo-Western attire of the day.

Price: Rs. 2,499

Deal: Rs. 1,349

Buy Now

11. Janasya Women's Peach Poly Crepe Flared Kurta With Dhoti Pant

This Janasya Women's Peach Poly Crepe Flared Kurta With Dhoti Pant is widely appreciated for the flared geometric print kurta. It is short in length and blends well with the style of dhoti pants.

Why pick Janasya Women's Peach Poly Crepe Flared Kurta With Dhoti Pant?

This poly crepe flared kurta with dhoti pants is a quick pick if you wish to attend impromptu ceremonies. A full fledged celebration or intamiat festivities, this outfit will be your go-to fusion wear.

Price: Rs. 2,299

Deal: Rs. 671

Buy Now

12. BIBA Womens Round Neck Striped Top and Skirt with Shrug

This BIBA Womens Round Neck Striped Top and Skirt with Shrug is tailored from rayon and looks adorable. The set combines a crop top, matching Lehenga & Shrug. Top and lehenga come featuring stripes in two tones. The set is complemented with gold foil print shrug.

Why pick BIBA Womens Round Neck Striped Top and Skirt with Shrug?

If you wish to go minimalistic, then this Indo-Western dress is what you must pick. It is breezy, adorned in skin friendly fabrics and helps you to breathe with patience and zero awkwardness.

Price: Rs. 7,995

Deal: Rs. 2,959

Buy Now

13. Women's Rayon Kurti Palazzo Set

This Women's Rayon Kurti Palazzo Set is tailored from rayon fabric. The Jaipuri embroidered work on the kurta makes it a wardrobe essential. The overcoat like shrug and blouse completes the overall look of this fusion wear.

Why pick the Women's Rayon Kurti Palazzo Set?

This dress is a three piece set. The palazzo is similar to a lehenga and comes with an elasticated waist. It is an ethnic dress that has a tinge of contemporariness.

Price: Rs. 1,999

Deal: Rs. 630

Buy Now

14. Sidhidata Women's Chinon Ready To Wear Draped Saree

What is better than a ready to wear saree! Cut down your dressing up time with Sidhidata Women's Chinon Ready To Wear Draped Saree. It is a perfect Indo-Western dress that you need to vouch for. The blouse is unstitched so that you can style it according to your likes and dislikes.

Why pick Sidhidata Women's Chinon Ready To Wear Draped Saree?

Slip into this saree and frolic around in utmost merriment. This ready to wear saree looks great when you pair it with a metal belt.

Price: Rs. 2,999

Deal: Rs. 987

Buy Now

15. Florely Women's Anarkali Long Gown With Dupatta

This is your chance to look like Shamita Sheety. This Florely Women's Anarkali Long Gown With Dupatta is an anarkali gown that is of floor length. The embroidery work and coding work in all makes this long gown a designer piece.

Why pick Florely Women's Anarkali Long Gown With Dupatta?

This dress will help you to flaunt your style in the most Indo-Western way. The exceptional quality, intricate detailing and skin friendly styling makes it a perfect choice to steal the limelight effortlessly.

Price: Rs. 4,999

Deal: Rs. 1,199

Buy Now

Indo-Western dresses give women the freedom to dress the way they want. So no objections please!

Here is what you need to complete your look effortlessly. Time to tick-tack and turn heads around.

Indo-Western dresses are worthy of compliments as the blending of two distinctive fashion styles weave together traditional yarns that ultimately screams out modernity. So which dress, accessories and heels are you adding to your ethnic ward? We can’t wait to see you steal the limelight.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Recommended Articles:

Also Read: 15 Best midi dresses to stay high on the style quotient