Invest in these versatile fusion wear this wedding season

Every ethnic wear highlights the old charm within you. Whether you drape a saree or flaunt a ball gown, you manage to stay in touch with the tradition and culture. But what if you deck up like a rebellious chic this wedding season? We bring to you some ravishing fusion wear that will question the thinking rut of the old and not-so-ready for change aunties. Rock the wedding festivities with these new, now or never fusion wear.

1. Crop Top and Dhoti with Attached Dupatta

Fusion wear has a distinctive aura. It aids in sticking to the roots but by a tinge of modernity into it. These dhoti pants with attached dupatta will showcase your classic contemporariness. With the dhotis on, you will feel the traditional vibe whereas the crop top will help you to look like one rebellious chic.

Price: Rs. 876

2. Kurta Saree Dress

Keep it modern yet ethic with this kurta saree dress. What a perfect amalgamation of kurta, saree and floor length gown! The waist belt holds the beautifully attached dupatta and lets it hang down from the back. This design is crafted for those who wish to drape their outfits like a saree but choose to minimise the saree draping fuss.

Price: Rs. 1236

3. Georgette Saree with Blouse

Every ethnic wear and wedding festivities is incomplete without sarees. But the majority of the millennials and Gen Zers escape the traditional look andadd a dash of swag to their wedding OOTDs. Drape this gorgeous georgette saree and play with the pleats at the top. Try on some new blouse patterns and flaunt it like a true fashionista.

Price: Rs. 1999

Deal: Rs. 599

4. One Sleeve Maxi Tunic

Kurtas and ball gowns are a must have when it comes to attending weddings. Amidst the wedding craze, try on some fusion wear like this one sleeve foil print maxi tunic. It is crafted and a must have piece to spell chic and contemporary styling. The mock side dupatta and the gold belt amps up the overall look at any wedding ceremony.

Price: Rs. 1344

5. Ruffle Skirt with Attached Dupatta

This brazen outfit featuring an attached dupatta will help you to get all the eyes on. You can pull out your retro glam and twirl in this dreamy ruffle easy to flaunt skirt. Get the temperatures soaring at the wedding.

Price: Rs. 2600

To make your boring wedding ethnic wear work double duty, add a tinge of contemporariness to it. Now you can glimmer everything in your own style through the all time wedding dos. These fusion wear are tailored in a subtle hue to ensure that your wedding OOTDs make a subdued style statement.

