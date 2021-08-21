IRL dating is back, but is your wardrobe ready? Check out these stylish date outfit ideas!

It’s official - dating IRL has started afresh! With restrictions easing in most states and people gradually adjusting to the new normal, restaurants have cautiously opened up and we are able to meet people once again, taking appropriate precautions. This means that lunch, coffee and even dinner dates are revving up - goodbye to mundane texting and awkward video dates online! The future seems bright if you are sick of solo Netflix and chill, and ready to end a prolonged period of singlehood!

Navigating what to wear on the first date can be daunting since the first impression is almost always the lasting impression. Tried and tested outfits from dates past need to be tweaked to make sense for the fashion trends of 2021, and depend on the when and where. Although beauty truly lies in the eyes of your beholder, one thing is certain - your outfit has to be polished but should not overpower your personality. You should always go for something that empowers you and makes you feel at your confident best! Here are some outfit ideas for everyone and for every possible kind of date -

1. Polished casuals

A lunch date at your favourite restaurant needs to be fun, casual and memorable while looking effortlessly polished. What could be a better way to do that than a satin blouse in refreshing, muted green tones that is just the right amount of lustrous? Pair this with structured, well-fitted beige trousers and closed-toe block heels to make for the perfect elevated basics!

2. Seductive minimal

A fancy dinner date as your first one with your crush is almost a dream come true for many! It is obvious that you wish to dress the part and look as ravishing as ever. The best way to do that is to slip into a classic LBD as short hemlines and body flattering dresses make a comeback. Look and feel sensual in this all-black outfit and make an opulent statement with a golden clutch.

3. Fierce and chic

You can never go wrong with a hint of animal print if you wish to bring out your quirks and fierceness. This outfit plays with the casual urban chic vibe and elevates the basics to create an ensemble that impresses and depicts exactly who you are. Keep the white top and black chelsea boots plain and simple, the snakeskin structured trousers will truly be the highlight!

4. Simply cute

If a cute summer dress is your go-to aesthetic, don’t hesitate to wear it out on your first date! This lavender floral dress channels a soothing cottagecore vibe, and is comfortable, flowey and perfect for a sweet ice cream date with your crush. Pair these with quirky sneakers to represent your effortlessly cute and bubbly side - he is guaranteed to fall for you head-over-heels!

5. Elevated basics

Are you and your potential-boo planning to spend a fun-filled day together? Sight-seeing, breakfast date, an amusement park, coffee and then a movie, long-drive - the options are endless! In this case, you need to look and feel comfortable and an elevated edit to your wardrobe can do the trick! Here’s an outfit that will prove to him exactly how laidback and an outdoorsy person you truly are!

