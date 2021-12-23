Jewellery sets that can be your best festive treasures

Accessorising every festive look is like a mandatory ritual while decking up. And no festive look is complete without exquisite jewellery sets. These sets have phenomenal power to amp up the overall look of women. They are those gems that magnify their beauty and make them stand out in glamour. If you want to steal the spotlight and rock the festivities with ease then these jewellery sets can be your best and flaunt worthy festive treasure.

1. Kundan Pearl Necklace Set

This choker necklace set is a gold plated wedding jewellery. They are the best match to any Indian attire. It enhances your beauty and will compel you to flaunt it merrily. It has a distinctive embellish and antique finish. Light in weight and worth flaunting, grab this jewellery set now!

Price: Rs. 5445

Deal: Rs. 292

2. Gold Plated Pearl Choker

This gold plated pearl choker has a glamorous pendant in the middle. It magnifies every look of yours, be it a fusion wear or a proper traditional wear. The quality of the necklace set is superior and anti-allergic. The colour of the pearls will compliment every outfit and will make you look like a diva.

Price: Rs. 1670

Deal: Rs. 293

3. Austrian Diamond Necklace Set

This diamond set will make you realise what a “gem” of a person you are! This diamond set is one of a kind and so are you. Grab this premium quality jewellery set and set your festive look on fire. It is studded with sparkling diamonds and looks trendy especially when you drape a gorgeous designer saree.

Price: Rs. 2495

Deal: Rs. 399

4. Multi-String Necklace Set

This Multi-String Necklace Set is a gold plated set that will keep your festive look subtle. No need to add any more jewellery to the set. This multi string necklace will do the magic and turn heads around wherever you go.

Price: Rs. 2195

Deal: Rs. 147

5. Pearl Necklace Set

If you are a jhumka earring lover, then this necklace set is designed especially for you. It will help youtube be the limelight of every occasion. It is coated with high quality golden polish which is skin-friendly and durable.

Price: Rs. 1999

Deal: Rs. 364

Jewellery sets are never enough. And these jewellery sets do deserve some space in your jewellery box. They are fashionable, classy, antique and everything you need to follow the contemporary trends of the fashion world.

