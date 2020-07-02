Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner to Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra: Red carpet dressing tips to steal from celeb couples

Our favourite celebrities have redefined couple goals time and again. Take a look at the lessons we have learnt from them on the red carpet!

Red carpets are fun, no doubt, by imagine having your partner by your side to make it even better! From sharing inside jokes to holding hands and just having somebody you trust by your side, celebrities who have walked red carpet events with their partners have set a new level of couple goals! Sure they always manage to look dapper and in love, but there are more secrets to just that, that ensures they look fabulous with their dates on the red carpet. Check out the secrets you can steal from the hottest couples!

You can never go wrong with twining

At the Met Gala back in 2016, Gigi and Zayn walked the red carpet at the biggest fashion event hand-in-hand. While they managed to make jaws drop individually, it was their matching outfits that stole the show. Both Gigi and Zayn incorporated a metallic touch into their looks - Zayn with his metallic arms on his tux and Gigi with the top half of her dress made from a similar material.

The perfect gentleman

Even before they officially started dating, and Nick Jonas made heads turn at the Met Gala. Once they got married, the duo attended the Cannes Film Festival together where they won hearts all over. Nick Jonas ensured the limelight was on wife Priyanka the whole time and was even the perfect gentleman, holding up an umbrella for PeeCee to ensure she and her dress were saved from the rain!

Be comfortable in your skin

Whether they are running errands in comfortable athleisure or glamming up for the red carpet, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have always complimented each other's style sensibilities. Nothing seems to take away from the couple's style - not even the fact that she is a couple of inches taller in heels! Joe and Sophie still look like a power couple regardless of a height disparity.

Have fun together

One of the most talked-about and in-love couples are Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds who seem like they are always having a blast together on the red carpet. Laughing, communicating, sharing inside jokes and just being goofy together. Makes us want to eavesdrop and be part of what they are talking about!

Be in touch

One thing most people have noticed about the former royals - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, is that they look more powerful and in love when they hold hands. It also makes a statement that the two are united and cannot be broken apart! According to royal protocol, the British Royals are expected to keep minimal contact in public but that doesn't stop these two from putting up a united front!

Suit up!

On red carpets and off, both Beyonce and Jay-Z are known to make statements with their outfits. The most powerful statement they made, was when both dressed up in suits to perform on stage in support for Hillary Clinton!

Which celebrity couple's style do you like the best? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :getty images

