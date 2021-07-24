Joyful expression in 2021: Trending playful accessories that can light up any outfit!

In the new era of fashion, trending accessories, garments, colours, silhouettes all merge seamlessly with one another to echo the attitude and emotions of the year. The global consumer mindset in the post-pandemic world is a rejuvenated sense of hopefulness, faith and optimism for a better future, and care-free self expression. The trending #JoyfulExpression represents it perfectly - with vibrant colours, pastels, neons, baggy silhouettes, and most of all, playful accessories!

Accessorising is the easiest and most fun way to elevate absolutely any outfit! In accordance with the zeitgeist and apparel trends of this year, artificial jewelry trends also emphasise light-hearted, expressive and fun approaches. Funky colours, abstract shapes, real pressed and preserved flowers, fruit charms, and much more perfectly capture the buoyant and hopeful sensibility of the times! We rummaged the internet to find the quirkiest and cutest accessories - check out some of our favourites that you can buy today!

1. Heallily Dried Flower Pendant Charms - 6 pcs

These dried flowers in 6 different colours are pressed and created into heart-shaped pendants that can make any outfit just that tad bit cuter and eye-catching! You can insert these in any thin chains and elevate your outfit and your mood!

₹ 488.77 – Buy Now.

2. Artnaturale Dried Flower Resin Handmade Pendant

Resin accessories are one of the hottest trends right now - everyone has them! This pendant is handmade and contains a real dried flower preserved in resin forever! It is minimalist, yet powerfully symbolic of newfound faith and communion with nature.

₹ 550.00 – Buy Now.

3. NV Blue Resin and Wood Pendant and Chain

Resin is popular now for good reason - it is versatile and can be moulded to look beautiful on your terms! This calming, iridescent blue resin pendant contrasted with wood is the perfect ethereal addition to any outfit, but we love the idea of wearing it with a white boho dress!

₹ 399.00 – Buy Now.

4. Estele Rhodium Plated Emoji Stud Earrings

The simplicity and nostalgia of the OG smiley-face emoji translates into minimal and totally wearable jewelry for a fun way to express your mood! The rhodium and enamel plating gives it a smooth and long-lasting finish.

₹ 224.00 – Buy Now.

5. Bellofox Red and Gold Quirky Drop Earrings

This is the epitome of an elegant and chic yet quirky abstract design in jewelry. The design stimulates a unique feeling of introspection and truly perceiving oneself beyond the tangible. You can totally wear these with a sleek bodycon dress and add more personality to elegance!

₹ 700.00 – Buy Now.

6. Shreyadzines Oxidised Silver Ring

Oxidised jewelry are every desi girl’s best friend! This ring with ‘Musafir’ written in Hindi script, literally translates to ‘wanderer/traveller’ - adding that extra bit of your quirky personality into your outfit. You can wear this to elevate any Indo-western ensemble!

₹ 115.00 – Buy Now.

7. TBOP Fruit Acrylic Earrings - Lemon

Lemon earrings look just as cute and quirky as they sound! These vibrant, highly polished drop earrings are the most fun way to bring an element of nature and joyfulness into your outfit. Try wearing this with ethnic wear - pair these with a yellow organza saree to stand out of the crowd!

₹ 358.00 – Buy Now.

8. Tinera Trends Metal Alloy Cherry Drop Earrings

Do you remember the strawberry dress that went viral on TikTok, and had many renditions of it made for celebrities and influencers? Now you can bring a similar aesthetic into your wardrobe as well! These cherry drop earrings are simultaneously sophisticated and cute at the same time. You can wear these with a flowy summer dress in pink, red or white for the best laid back appeal!

₹ 499.00 – Buy Now.