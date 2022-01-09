Kanye West to collaborate with Balenciaga: All you need to know about Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga

When Kanye West partnered with GAP for a 10-year project, it took the fashion world by storm. The American rapper has delivered with his Gap partnership by reinventing it and giving it a pop culture feel while also improving sales drastically.

A brief statement released by Yeezy Gap on Friday read that the one-of-its-kind launch will be able to witness, "Ye's (Kanye West's new name since October) peerless vision," brought together with the most influential designer of the generation, Demna Gvasalia. The collaboration will be called Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga with the first drop expected in June and the second, sometime later in the year.

Demna told Vogue, "I share some of the same sensibilities in my creative language," while adding that this is a very different challenge and acknowledged the platform to collaborate with Ye, to create utilitarian fashion for all. The Balenciaga designer also talked about how his sensibilities are similar to that of Kanye's. With urban minimalism and poetry in both their aesthetics, both the designers also have the same strong desire to push their boundaries. He also said that Ye, "Makes me come out of my comfort zone and be a better designer," while adding that there is no ego between them but just a mutual drive to create something new and great.

Designer collaborations have become the next big thing in the fashion industry. From Fendi and Versace's collaboration to Gucci and Balenciaga's Hacker Project, we can't wait to see what's next!

