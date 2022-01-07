Kareena Kapoor Khan to Ananya Panday: 5 Celebs who have aced lazy girl tousled waves & how you can achieve it

Shoulder-length cropped hair was the new big thing during the pandemic. For a change in their look, almost every Bollywood diva switched things up with her hair and cut her locks short, giving the mane a fresh new look. While we're still reeling in one lockdown after another and at a time when all we want to do is head to the beach, soak up the sun and have our hair perfectly styled by the saltwater, we're stuck at home attending calls on zoom again.

But who's to say that you can't achieve the beachy look at home? Tousled, voluminous waves never really go out of style and there's no better time like now, to master the hairdo for when you need to step out next.

Kareena Kapoor Khan



The Begum of Bollywood has made the tousled, wavy hairdo her go-to hairstyle ever since she's chopped her locks short. She styles her hair minimally with a centre-parted hairdo, for a look of nonchalance while she plays with her makeup. The hairstyle is fairly easy to recreate.

Step 1: Prep your hair with a mousse after washing your hair clean as the mousse will help in holding the waves.

Ananya Panday



Tousled, face-framing waves have always been Panday's go-to hairstyle and have elevated her girl-next-door look. Her tousled locks always have a glossy finish to them and she often sports the hairdo with her basic, no-makeup look.

Step 2: After your hair is around 80% dry, divide your hair into one-inch sections and wrap your hair around a curling wand keeping a distance of at least two inches from your roots. It's best to go easy and not focus on perfection for the ruffled look.

Deepika Padukone



Ever since she cut her hair short, DP has been styling her tresses into easy and fuss-free voluminous waves that frame her face well, when she's not pulling her hair back in a sleek manner.

Step 3: Using your curling tongs, wrap your hair away from your face for a more opened-up look.

Alia Bhatt



The RRR star also made the tousled wavy hairdo her go-to when she had short hair, before opting for simple, mermaid-style wavy hair.

Step 4: Let the tips of your hair free and refrain from wrapping them around your curling wand. Leave 4-5 cms at the bottom for a more effortless and undone look.

Kriti Sanon



The Mimi star who also recently went short with her hair has been sporting the tousled voluminous hairdo often. Her glossy hair is almost always styled in a centre part and frames her sculpted face well.

Step 5: After curling your hair, break open the curls with your fingers or a wide-tooth comb. Top it off with a glossy spray of your choice to complete the look.

