Kareena Kapoor Khan to Priyanka Chopra Jonas: 5 different ways to wear ‘daring yellow’ this season

Yellow is a daring colour that only some can pull off. Here are all the celeb-inspired ways to rock it in style.

‘Hey, there sunshine!’ is the only phrase that comes to our minds when we see anyone wearing yellow. It is definitely a bright colour that not everyone dares to wear. But, looking back at some of the gorgeous looks served by celebrities, yellow literally and metaphorically manages to stand out. The bright hue might only appeal to some, but there are different ways and methods to not look like a ‘dirty fellow’. So, here are 5 different ways you can look the best in mellow yellow.

1. Desi

Yellow is one of the brightest colours and the best if you’re about to attend a day or summer wedding post the quarantine. The only way to rock the bright hue is to balance it out. Since yellow is already a bright colour, minimise the embellishments and even if there is handwork on your attire, make sure to keep the rest of your look simple.

Style tip: Do not overdo with the colour of the jewellery, try and keep it to a minimum.

2. The chic brunch look

The right way to wear yellow is to let it be the only thing in the spotlight. The Begum of Bollywood gives you the right cue to slay yellow with minimal makeup and beachy waves.

Style Tip: Adding a statement earring to a simple look like this can also work in your favour. But, make sure that you d not overdo with contrasting colours.

3. The monochrome babe

Whether you’re attending a meeting or going out with friends, a monochromatic yellow look is a statement in its own. It’s the best when you want all eyes on you.

4. Glam diva

Another way to slay yellow is to play with the silhouette of the dress. Opt for an unusual one to ensure all eyes are on you. Play with makeup. If you are choosing a red lip, keep the eye makeup simple and if you are playing with the eye makeup, stick to a neutral lip shade. But, still, make sure that your outfit does the talking.

5. Contrasting shades

If you are not too comfortable with going all out with yellow. Balance it out with a contrasting shade like here, Deepika did with red.

Whose yellow look would you like to recreate? Let us know in the comments section below.

