Keep Frolicking in tie dye outfits this season

Tie-dye kits have helped the rebellious youth to show off their love for colours and funkiness. Every tie-dye outfit has distinctive patterns, designs and creativity. These colourful outfits brighten up the day and refreshes the mood to a higher extent. Be a part of the hottest fashion trend by picking up these tie-dye outfits this season.

Keep it bright, neon, pastel, multi coloured or plain, the choice is yours!

1. Tie Dye T-Shirt

T-shirts help you in killing heat and discomfort. What if you add colours to your fashion statements and show off your funky look? This tie-dyed round neck T-shirt gives you a brighter look. Pair it with the denims, leggings or skirts and throw in some flawless accessories to complete your look.

Price: Rs. 399

2. Women's Drop Shoulder Tie and Dye Oversized/Baggy T-shirt

Baggy pants and T-shirts have become wardrobe essentials this season. This drop shoulder tie-dye T-shirt has two colours. Black and white go hand in hand if you want to keep your look stylish yet simple. Complete the look with some classy boots and forget about the stains you leave on a plain white T-shirt.

Price: Rs. 799

3. Tie Dye Regular Fit T-Shirt

This long sleeve T-shirt has a V-shaped neck with a criss cross pattern. The pastel touch of the colours on the T-shirt is all that you could fall for. If you are not a fan of bright dark colours then this T-shirt is truly meant for you. The plus point of this comfy T-shirt is… NO SUN BURN OR TANS!

Price: Rs. 379

4. Tie-Dye Short Dress

Describing this beautiful Tie-Dye Short Dress in two words- comfortable and trendy! This short dress is a sheer beauty and a package of hot fashion trends. Tie-dye, jumpsuit, knot in the front and cold shoulders are ranking high in the revolutionising fashion trends of the society. This short dress is the perfect piece designed as per your desires. Make some space in your closet for this outfit now!

Price: Rs. 949

5. T-shirt and Shorts Pajama Set

People are still stuck in the web of virtual seminars and random everyday meetings. WFH has compelled us to increase the number of pajama sets in the wardrobe. This T-shirt and Shorts Pajama Set is truly a perfect tie-dye to die for. The cotton fabric and the stylish look doesn't make it simple but also the comfy casuals for picnics or outings.

Price: Rs. 699

Tie-dye craze is still persistent with the introduction of DIY sets. But fashionistas find it convenient to grab some already tie dyed outfits and consume time. These colourful OOTD highlight your way of beating October heat. Seize these collections and follow the tie-dye trend at the earliest.

