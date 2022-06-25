15 Best kurtas for women that exhibit timeless allure

The fashion industry is dynamic. With every new arrival and innovation comes the itch to own one. And when it comes to purchasing kurtas for women, sky’s the limit. This is because kurtas are considered to be the comfiest apparel that every woman must own. They are the best wardrobe essentials that accompany you throughout the year. The style, pattern, designs and craftsmanship of kurtas have also evolved with time. If you are planning to slay some classy styles, then you have landed on the right page. Here, we give you a chance to seize the best of all before they are gone.

Our top picks of the best kurtas for women

Kurtas for women are being tailored with utmost care and delicate hands to serve women with everything they need especially when it comes to fashion with comfort. There are kurtis, kurta sets, long kurtas, plain simple kurtas, kurta palazzo sets, cotton kurtas, embroidered kurtas, short kurtas and what not! Today we are here to push you into the world of kurtas that are a sheer fashion of fashion games.

Kurtas are the got-to apparels when you find yourself stuck with what to wear and how. Every kurta exhibits distinctive styles that aid in striking a glamorous, easy and breezy look. To look presentable with a kurta on, here are a few things that might elevate your low key profile.

Footwear

Fashion accessories

Without the correct choice of footwear and fashion accessories your kurta look might fall flat. To overcome your kurta gaffes, grab them all at the earliest. Different styles of kurtas call out for different footwear and accessories. And adding that oomph to your look of the day is something that you must pay heed to.

Here are popular ethnic wear that you must add while refreshing your wardrobe with the best kurta styles of the season. From kurtas, suits to saree, just grab them all.

Without much ado, let us kickstart the shopping haul.

We, at Pinkvilla have curated one of the best kurtas for women keeping in mind the emerging trends revolving around women belonging to all ages. The products listed below are curated only after thorough research that includes Amazon trends, best sellers, reviews, ratings and most importantly honest feedback from previous buyers. To make your shopping experience fuss-free and worth the penny is our aim. Happy shopping!

To shop for a woman is a tedious task. To shop with a woman is all the more difficult but to shop online is like a matter of seconds. So what are you waiting for? We are here with three best categories to shop from. Scroll down and find them all out.

A. Stylish kurtas

B. Anarkali style kurtas

C. Embroidered kurtas

Let the shopping spree begin!

1. Indya Women's Silk Kurta

This Indya Women's Silk Kurta is a Jade Belted Peplum Layered Kurta crafted for modern and new age women. It features a mix of prints and a mock peplum top. This silk kurta also comes with a self tie belt for a customized fit. What else do you need to steal the show?

Why pick Indya Women's Silk Kurta?

This kurta is a sheer winner of a look that is easy and breezy. With minimal accessories this kurta will ask for nothing more. This kurta is a long kurta that is required to bottoms. You can simply slide into this long, ankle length kurta and frolic around in utmost merriment.

Price: Rs. 3,200

Deal: Rs. 1,119

2. Soch Women's Floral Yellow 3/4 Sleeve Layered & Tiered Kurta

This Soch Women's Floral Yellow 3/4 Sleeve Layered & Tiered Kurta features digital prints. The ivory colour of this kurta lends you a neutral tone. To ace your AM and PM looks, this tiered kurta will resolve all of your dressing up woes.

Why pick Soch Women's Floral Yellow 3/4 Sleeve Layered & Tiered Kurta?

With 5 out of 5 stars ratings on Amazon, the style, ethnic look and comfortable fitting of this kurta speaks for itself. Add a perfect balance of sublime beauty and shimmer to your ethnic attire with this calf length kurta.

Price: Rs. 3,998

Deal: Rs. 1,999

3. INDO ERA Women's Mirror Work Cotton Calf Length Kaftan Kurta

INDO ERA Women's Mirror Work Cotton Calf Length Kaftan Kurta defines comfort. If you are an ‘anything but cotton’ person then his kaftan kurta is tailored for you.

Why pick INDO ERA Women's Mirror Work Cotton Calf Length Kaftan Kurta?

The kaftan style makes this kurta a trendy and must-have piece of the season. Look effortlessly stylish in this kurta and game your fashion game up a notch.

Price: Rs. 999

4. Rangriti Women's Rayon Kurta

This Rangriti Women's Rayon Kurta has captivating prints all over. With this kurta in your closet you can glow bright like a diamond this festive season. It has a mandarin collar and foil print at the yoke.

Why pick Rangriti Women's Rayon Kurta?

This kurta has managed to bag 4 out 5 stars ratings on Amazon. The pink colour and asymmetric hemline of this kurta has made it a must-have ethnic piece. It is a perfect blend of style with comfort just the way you like.

Price: Rs. 1,499

Deal: Rs. 674

5. Akkriti By Pantaloons Women A-Line Kurta

This Akkriti By Pantaloons Women A-Line Kurta is tailored from rayon. It has bell sleeves with tassels hanging down. The hemline of this kurta ends right at the knees so you can pair it with a perfect bottom that elicits the look even more.

Why pick Akkriti By Pantaloons Women A-Line Kurta?

This kurta is made up of good quality offering superior comfort. This kurta is ideal for everyday use and looks chic. With 4.6 out of 5 stars ratings, this kurta lends desired comfort to women.

Price: Rs. 661

1. Global desi Women's Synthetic Kurta

This Global desi Women's Synthetic Kurta is an ankle length kurta. It is a printed mustard coloured ethnic wear that serves you with boho style. The frock style crafting of this anarkali will keep your breezy throughout the day.

Why pick Global desi Women's Synthetic Kurta?

This branded kurta offers comfort just like your dreams. It is one go-to ethnic wear where you wish to hide your petite body structure. The V-neck style and neat stitching makes it worth the penny.

Price: Rs. 4,799

Deal: Rs. 1,328

2. BIBA Women Kurta

This BIBA Women Kurta will give you a chic start. It comes with a V neck, three fourth sleeves, flared bodice and angrakha yoke with dori tie. This kurta is made from cotton kurta and has a cotton lining in the inside.

Why pick BIBA Women Kurta?

This kurta is a masterpiece that will fetch you a plethora of compliments. It is printed and has sequin detailings. Mix and match with any coloured bottom and you are good to go.

Price: Rs. 1,499

3. W for Woman Women's Cotton Kurta

This W for Woman Women's Cotton Kurta is a long sleeve cotton kurta. It has a round neck and minimal detailing. The hemline ends near the ankle and keeps discomfort at bay.

Why pick W for Woman Women's Cotton Kurta?

This cotton kurta comes in bright white colour. It has a golden detailing that has a touch of shimmer.

Price: Rs. 2,149

4. INDO ERA Women's Cotton Printed Anarkali Kurta

This INDO ERA Women's Cotton Printed Anarkali Kurta is crafted from cotton fabric for 100 percent comfort. It is light in weight and soft against your skin. It has a unique design and beautiful colour that will fetch a lot of second glances as you club it with contrast coloured pumps and flashy accessories.

Why pick INDO ERA Women's Cotton Printed Anarkali Kurta?

This kurta is worth the value. With 4 out of 5 stars ratings, this kurta has made its way to the favourite list of fashion addict women. What else do you need to spend your day in?

Price: Rs. 1,499

Deal: Rs. 725

5. BANAS Women’s Rayon Printed Anarkali Handwork Casual Kurta

This BANAS Women’s Rayon Printed Anarkali Handwork Casual Kurta will make you look classy and stylish. Revel in the comfort of the soft cotton rayon and you will wish to stock some more patterns in this collection.

Why pick BANAS Women’s Rayon Printed Anarkali Handwork Casual Kurta?

This casual anarkali style kurta has a round neck and button detailing at the yoke. With great colour combination and prints this kurta is all that you need to flaunt your ethnic look.

Price: Rs. 1,199

Deal: Rs. 599

1. PIOUS LIBAS Women's Heavy Chikankari Long Anarkali

This PIOUS LIBAS Women's Heavy Chikankari Long Anarkali is 100 percent handcrafted anarkali kurta that will uplift your fashion statements seamlessly. The hemlines end near your calf whereas the round neck style with three fourth sleeves makes it a much more elegant piece of fashion.

Why pick PIOUS LIBAS Women's Heavy Chikankari Long Anarkali?

This long anarkali has bagged 4.3 stars of ratings on Amazon. We are sure that anarkali will fetch you compliments. Remember you can never go wrong with white.

Price: Rs. 3,999

Deal: Rs. 1,248

2. BIBA Women's Cotton Kurta

This BIBA Women's Cotton Kurta is a straight fit kurta that will keep you comfortable and breezy. The leheriya pattern with embroidery at the yoke makes it a beautiful fashion piece.

Why pick BIBA Women's Cotton Kurta?

This cotton kurta is a hand wash charcoal wool straight kurta. Give your wardrobe a contemporary update with Biba chic collection. This kurta will never disappoint you. Pair it with denims or leggings to add more elegance to this embroidered kurta.

Price: Rs. 1,699

Deal: Rs. 849

3. Kanchan Fabrics - Women's Kurti Having Floral White Embroidery

This Kanchan Fabrics - Women's Kurti Having Floral White Embroidery has an attractive white floral embroidered work on the front panel. The high quality fabric does not bleed after multiple washes. What’s more? The bell sleeves of this kurta is the centre of attraction.

Why pick Kanchan Fabrics - Women's Kurti Having Floral White Embroidery?

This embroidered kurta is in trend. The soft fabric, neat stitching and comfortable fitting of this kurta makes it a wardrobe essential.

Price: Rs. 999

Deal: Rs. 460

4. Ada Hand Embroidered Lucknow Chikan Pure Cotton Kurta

This cotton kurta is rich in multi coloured embroidery of four types namely Ulti Bakhiya, Ghas Patti, Phanda and Keel Kangan. It has a round neck style and straight fit. Pachrangi thread is dyed with a different colour and delightfully weaved with a needle to form the chikankari stitches and motifs design.

Why pick Ada Hand Embroidered Lucknow Chikan Pure Cotton Kurta?

The mango motifs rolling in front and back of Ada Hand Embroidered Lucknow Chikan Pure Cotton Kurta, its high sheen colour, and soft touch make it more graceful and elegant.

Price: Rs. 999

5. ZOLA Baby Pink Georgette Exclusive Lucknowi Chikankari Kurti for Women

This ZOLA Baby Pink Georgette Exclusive Lucknowi Chikankari Kurti for Women conveys a statement of luxury with comfort. It is a win-win piece for work or play. This kurta is nothing but the true call of elegance.

Why pick ZOLA Baby Pink Georgette Exclusive Lucknowi Chikankari Kurti for Women?

This ZOLA Baby Pink Georgette Exclusive Lucknowi Chikankari Kurti for Women comes with a charming yet subtle-looking yellow shade with a self-colour embroidery overall. It is both ethnic and stylish as it provides comfort all day while maintaining style.

Price: Rs. 4,250

Deal: Rs. 2,089

These kurtas for women are indeed the timeless piece of fashion that exhales nothing but only elegance. They are comfortable and stylish at the same time, giving you the freedom to mix and match the bottoms. Wondering how to style your kurta? Scroll down and check it out.

Here we are with the top tips to style your kurta so that you can resist kurta gaffes.

1. For a casual look: Team your kurta with ripped or regular jeans. To complete your casual and chic look, slip into white shoes or sneakers.

2. For a semi-casual look: Team your kurta with pants or leggings. To complete your look, pair it with block heels or bellies.

3. For a desi look: Team your kurta with patiala, palazzos or maxi skirts. To complete your look, pair it with stilettos, ethnic footwear, kolhapuri flats, wedges or pencil heels.

With the right choice of footwear and accessories, all kurtas for women help to strike a distinctive look. Thanks to the designers who have brought in innumerable choices for you to select from. While selecting make sure you pay attention to your body type, occasion and the chances of bottoms that will match well. Make sure you take the kurta type into consideration while styling yourself.

