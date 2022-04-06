Kurtis for girls under Rs 1999 for a casual chic look

Kurtis are comfort clothing that every Indian woman can't have enough of. They are essentially the best pick to wear this summer. Different types of Kurtis are available in the market space and one can style it up or down in a variety of ways. While Kurtis are ethnic clothing pieces you can also find modern stylish Kurtis that are a stunner indeed. Here we bring to you 7 stylish Kurtis for girls that are a winning choice to look uber chic this summer.

Here are 7 Kurtis for girls:

Grab the chicest Kurti you like from this list below and look stylish and cosy this summer!

1. High slit Kurti

This Indo-western style Kurti features a front slit and floral design in black. It can be teamed up with your jeans or even shorts for a fun and snazzy look. The sleeveless number is an interesting piece to don this summer.

Price: Rs 525

2. Striped simple Kurti

This black and white striped number creates an illusionary effect that is very enchanting. The casual Kurti for girls can be paired with white leggings or loose fit cotton pants for an easy breezy summer look.

Price: Rs 575

3. Short Kurti for women

Short Kurtis can be teamed with lehenga skirts, jeans and even shorts. They give the best of both worlds with their ethnic design and modern silhouette. This green flowy rayon short Kurti features a tie-up detail at the neckline and also bears embroidery work.

Price: Rs 899

4. Digital foil print Kurti

A bright sunshine hued number can make sure all eyes are on you. Yellow is an attention-grabbing colour and this cosy short Kurti is a perfect pick for the upcoming festive days. It features three-fourth sleeves and also has a round neck button-down silhouette.

Price: Rs 399

5. Chikankari georgette kurti

Lucknowi Chikankaro embroidery is famous worldwide for its rich craft and enticing embroidery work, This sheer black chikankari kurta thus is a must-have piece in your wardrobe to exude the richness of Indian culture and craftsmanship with your attire.

Price: Rs 1791

6. Maroon viscose rayon Kurti

If you are looking for something sleek, modest and everyday wear, here is the one! This full sleeve, round neck maroon geometric print Kurti with button details is a minimal and comfy look that you can sport anywhere, anytime!

Price: Rs 899

7. Asymmetric hemline Kurti

This crepe fabric up-down Kurti features polka print and is a stunning piece that suits all body types. The high neck, full sleeve number also features a side pocket to keep your essentials. Team it with your choice of bottoms or ditch pants and styled it up with a belt for an uber-chic look.

Price: Rs 415

The above-mentioned Kurtis for girls are cosy breezy picks from Amazon that assures you style and comfort this summer. Stylish casual Kurtis can be sported for all occasions and they indeed are one of the best fuss-free pieces of clothing.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

