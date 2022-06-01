15 Best kurtis for women who wish to undergo an elegant transformation

Today is the day to redefine your dressing style with the best kurtis for women in town. Be it cotton kurtis, rayon kurtis, silk kurtis and fashionable kurti sets, we know you mind your comfort in them all round the year. Kurtis for women have managed to gain large eyeballs as they help to celebrate the charm of every occasion in the most evergreen way possible. So we are here to serve you with a modern range of styles to fit every fashion quotient of yours. Let’s get started!

Our top picks of kurtis for women

1. Global desi Women's Cotton Kurta- Buy Now

2. W for Woman Women's Rayon Regular Kurta- Buy Now

3. Rangmanch By Pantaloons Women's Cotton Kurta- Buy Now

4. Soch Women's Block Print Navy Blue 3/4 Sleeve Straight Kurta- Buy Now

5. BIBA Women Kurta- Buy Now

6. Indya Women's Silk Kurta- Buy Now

7. Aurelia Women's Straight Kurta- Buy Now

8. PIOUS LIBAS Women's Long Anarkali Maroon Gown Kurta- Buy Now

9. Arayna Women's Cotton Printed Anarkali Kurti with Palazzo Pants Set- Buy Now

10. NAINVISH Cotton Stitched Kurti with Palazzo Set for Women- Buy Now

In this article

1. Ethnic Wear

2. Kurtis for women

- Regular kurtis for women

- Party wear kurtis for women

- Kurti sets for women

3. Western wear

With the increase in the styles of ethnic wear, kurtis for women have undergone a drastic revolution. They have encountered the blend of ethnic and western styles along with fabrics living straight up to your desires to suit every mood of yours no matter what season it is. In addition to kurtis for women we are also allowing you to bring home exclusive ethnic wear. Scroll down and check them out.

Here are a few ways to bring home your favourite ethnic wear.

Make jaw-dropping statements with the top 15 kurtis for women that embodies contemporariness and simplicity. Celebrate the charm of every occasion with three types of kurtis which are as follows:

A. Regular kurtis for women

B. Party wear kurtis for women

C. Kurti sets for women

Let the shopping haul begin!

1. Global desi Women's Cotton Kurta

This A-line kurti is made up of sheer cotton. It has three-quarter sleeves and a round neck. It is a calf-length regular fit kurti that will help you frolic in utmost merriment. What’s more? The breathable fabric also will keep your skin itch free.

Why pick global desi Women's Cotton Kurta?

This kurti compliments every type of bottoms such as palazzo, pants, leggings, skirts as well as denims. With 4.5 out of 5 stars ratings on Amazon, this kurti is all that you need to keep yourself comfortable and sweat-free throughout the day.

Price: Rs. 2,599

Deal: Rs. 719

Buy Now

2. W for Woman Women's Rayon Regular Kurta

This straight fit regular kurta is a beige printed shirt dress kurta with half placket in mandarin collar and three-quarter sleeves. It is a beautiful kurta that you can flaunt throughout the day. The shades of beige, white, and golden ups the exclusivity of this kurti in the most simple way.

Why pick W for Woman Women's Rayon Regular Kurta?

The all-over print of this kurta hooks the attention of all. The tapered slits of the kurta adds a casual touch to the kurta. If you wish to style your kurta smartly, pair it with golden or beige coloured palazzo or team it up with denims for exhaling a contemporary vibe.

Price: Rs. 679

Buy Now

3. Rangmanch By Pantaloons Women's Cotton Kurta

Make a statement in this cotton kurta that awakens nothing but only simplicity. This straight turquoise coloured kurta has pintuck yoke in the front and a V-shaped neck. It is crafted from fine cotton so that you can slide into this never disappointing kurti.

Why pick Rangmanch By Pantaloons Women's Cotton Kurta?

This women's embroidered ethnic kurta features a flat collar, v neck, three fourth sleeves and a regular fit for utmost comfortability. With 4 out of 5 stars ratings on Amazon, has an impressive quality and the colour doesn't fade away even after multiple washes.

Price: Rs. 999

Deal: Rs. 589

Buy Now

4. Soch Women's Block Print Navy Blue 3/4 Sleeve Straight Kurta

This kurta is crafted with pure cotton and embodies the beauty of simplicity. The ethnic motifs are hand block prints that make this simple kurti exclusive. The kurta has side slits and features a self-tie knot. It has a round neck and ¾ sleeves that will keep yourself easy and breezy.

Why pick Soch Women's Block Print Navy Blue 3/4 Sleeve Straight Kurta?

The blue colour kurta featuring block prints all over makes it one of the best kurtis for women who love everything sweet and simple. This kurta can easily be teamed with contrast bottoms or matching leggings, pants, or palazzo. It has managed to receive 4 out of 5 stars on Amazon as it is an apt kurta to wear in any season.

Price: Rs. 998

Deal: Rs. 749

Buy Now

5. BIBA Women Kurta

To give your wardrobe a contemporary update, this black coloured kurta is what you need. It is an anarkali style kurta that comes with a side button slit. This kurta is crafted from cotton and features a regular fit. It has a round neck and an embroidered yoke in the front and at the hemline. The small tiny details throughout the kurta makes it a unique piece of fashion.

Why pick BIBA Women Kurta?

This kurta is a short knee-length anarkali kurta that will brighten up your ethnic style even more. This evergreen kurta style featuring intricate details is a perfect pick of the season. This is one of the best chic collections that your wardrobe shouldn't miss.

Price: Rs. 2,599

Deal: Rs. 1,559

Buy Now

1. Indya Women's Silk Kurta

Indya Women's Silk Kurta is an A-line ankle-length kurta that comes with ¾ sleeves. The asymmetric hem and golden foil prints all over the silk kurti make it a must-have party piece. If you wish to give your ethnic wardrobe a stylish and new age update, Indya Women's Silk Kurta should be your number one choice.

Why pick Indya Women's Silk Kurta?

This kurta is tailored in all-over foil print. This mustard coloured maxi kurta features a round neck and spellbinding fitting that will brighten up your festive look in a jiffy. Complete your look with gold jewelry like jhumka earrings and make your OOTD soft and graceful.

Price: Rs. 2,800

Deal: Rs. 1,120

Buy Now

2. Aurelia Women's Straight Kurta

This straight kurta from Aurelia is crafted from rayon. It is tailored keeping in mind the necessities of women especially when they wish to go minimalist and elegant during ethnic festivities. The kurta features ¾ sleeves and calf length.

Why pick Aurelia Women's Straight Kurta?

This kurta will help you shine through starry nights. The glistening intricate details at the front will solve all of your problems while stepping into the festive season. The red hues of the kurta are accentuated with checkered sequins at the front. Complete your look with a pair of shoulder dusters and slay it with style.

Price: Rs. 1049

Deal: Rs. 469

Buy Now

3. PIOUS LIBAS Women's Long Anarkali Maroon Gown Kurta

This PIOUS LIBAS Women's Long Anarkali Maroon Gown Kurta is a heavy chikankari kurta that you vouch for to lay some bold ethnic style statements this festive season. This lust festive kurta has rich and classic floral embroidery.

Why pick PIOUS LIBAS Women's Long Anarkali Maroon Gown Kurta?

This kurta is a 100 percent handcrafted authentic chikankari kurta. The Anarkali is a charming and lasting piece that is sure to turn heads. It offers a comfortable and relaxed silhouette to the wearer with its skin-friendly fabric.

Price: Rs. 2,199

Deal: Rs. 949

Buy Now

4. Janasya Women's Poly Silk Anarkali Kurta

Unveil your refined stylish quotient by wearing this off-white kurta from Janasya. It is tailored from poly silk which makes it a festive piece. It looks ravishing and features a tie-up design at yoke.

Why pick Janasya Women's Poly Silk Anarkali Kurta?

The round neck and three-quarter sleeves of this kurta ups its exclusivity. It comes with an overall gold print that adds more elegance. Team it up with chandelier earrings and stilettos to stand out from the crowd.

Price: Rs. 1,899

Deal: Rs. 499

Buy Now

5. MEERA FAB Women's Cotton Printed Anarkali Embroidery Kurti

This breezy cotton printed anarkali comes in eye-catching orange and pink hues. It is a perfect fit for evening as well as morning festivities. It is tailored in cotton so that you do not need to compromise your comfort levels while sliding into festivities filled with doping spirits.

Why pick MEERA FAB Women's Cotton Printed Anarkali Embroidery Kurti?

This anarkali style kurti has quirky prints all over. The silver embroidery at the yoke andthe tie up knots at the side add a touch of contemporariness with elegance in this anarkali style kurti for women. With 4 out of 5 stars ratings on Amazon, this kurti has managed to receive a plethora of compliments.

Price: Rs. 3,999

Deal: Rs. 699

Buy Now

1. Arayna Women's Cotton Printed Anarkali Kurti with Palazzo Pants Set

If you are the woman who loves everything that comes in pairs, then this anarkali kurti and palazzo pants set is meant for you. It is dipped in soft, pleasing and refreshing floral print that will instantly liven up your mood.

Why pick Arayna Women's Cotton Printed Anarkali Kurti with Palazzo Pants Set?

This anarkali kurti set for women is tailored in 100 percent cotton fabric. The ghera in the kurta is large enough to showcase your style The cotton fabric also makes the dress a perfect wear for all seasons specially summer.

Price: Rs. 1,999

Deal: Rs. 899

Buy Now

2. NAINVISH Cotton Stitched Kurti with Palazzo Set for Women

This kurti and palazzo set for women is indeed a great pick. The overall foil print adds a touch of contemporary to this traditional outfit. The palazzo set is made with high-quality crepe fabric that is soft and offers a relaxing fit.

Why pick NAINVISH Cotton Stitched Kurti with Palazzo Set for Women?

This beautiful kurti and palazzo set is great to wear on parties, office outings, kitty parties, festivals, and much more. It has a breathable fabric that will allow you to frolic throughout the day in utmost merriment.

Price: Rs. 2,499

Deal: Rs. 569

Buy Now

3. Arayna Women's Cotton Printed Straight Kurti Palazzo Pants Set with Dupatta

This kurti, palazzo pants set with dupatta is all that you need in your wardrobe to attain a complete chic and simple look. The cotton kurti and palazzo jams well with the muslin dupatta making it manageable enough to hold and style.

Why pick Arayna Women's Cotton Printed Straight Kurti Palazzo Pants Set with Dupatta?

Upgrade your fashion statement with this beautifully hand screen cotton printed kurta palazzo set with muslin dupatta. It is the most comfortable and fashionable piece of clothing that will keep you relaxed and your skin breathable.

Price: Rs. 899

Buy Now

4. ANNI DESIGNER Women's Cotton Blend Anarkali Solid Kurta with Dupatta

This set includes kurta and dupatta. This beautiful green anarkali Kurti is the perfect choice for a day event. It comes with orange dupatta that adds a lot of grace to it. Since it is made with pure cotton fabric, it will keep you comfortable and sweat-free all day long.

Why pick ANNI DESIGNER Women's Cotton Blend Anarkali Solid Kurta with Dupatta?

With 4.1 out of 5 stars ratings on Amazon, this kurti set is a must have. The design looks super flattering and gives you a more elegant appearance. This kurti set for women is highly recommended for its beautiful combination of green and orange.

Price: Rs. 699

Buy Now

5. MEERA FAB Women's Cotton Printed Kurta with Palazzo & Dupatta Set

This kurta is made of pure cotton that is soft and comfortable. It is a long waist, quirky printed palazzo and kurta that is stretchable enough to slide into easily. It is hand printed and doesn't not affect your skin.

Why pick MEERA FAB Women's Cotton Printed Kurta with Palazzo & Dupatta Set?

This kurta is soft, super comfy and a totally lounge worthy fabric. It is trendy and has attractive shades that offer everything to rock the day without any hustles and bustles.

Price: Rs. 1,999

Deal: Rs. 799

Buy Now

So which kurtis for women are making their way to your ethnic wardrobe? We are sure all of them have made you irresistible. Don't think too much! Fill your cart today itself or else you will regret later. Do you wish to revamp your western wear along with the ethnic one? Scroll down and find your way to update and upgrade every style of yours.

Here are a few ways to bring home your favourite western wear.

These western wears will definitely compliment your ethnic styles seamlessly. So after snagging the best kurtis for women, make sure you peep into every nook and corner of your closet, upgrade it and lay some bold styles this season. Why wait for any occasion to add in a new collection of styles? It is now or never a situation for you.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

