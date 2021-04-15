Live like royalty with these designer items under Rs 3000

Upgrade your style quotient with this super modish designer items that are cost-effective and fashionable.

Now make a strong statement wherever you go with these products that are designed to hook people’s attention. What differentiates a designer product from a mainstream one, is its exclusivity. It easily stands out in the clutter. Moreover, these attires will depict your taste for fashion in a social gathering. Wearing voguish clothes can make you feel special and different from the crowd. However, designer clothes and accessories can be really expensive and unaffordable. Therefore, we have made a list of some super stylish products all under Rs 3000.

AND Synthetic A-Line Dress

This breezy floral dress from Anita Dongre’s ready-to-wear line AND is the perfect choice for summer. Crafted from polyester, it is super breathable and will keep you cool and calm on a long sunny day. This A-line dress also makes a great choice for a brunch party with your girls!

Price: Rs.718

Masaba By Nykaa Shimmery Lipstick

Now add some urbanity to your makeup collection with this glamorous lipstick by the popular designer, Masaba Gupta. The wide range of shades are specially curated for the Indian complexions. It provides a velvet matte finish that will last an entire day without smudging.

Price: Rs.599

ROHIT BAL Green Mirrored Rimless Oval Unisex Sunglasses

Add a tinge of quirk and funk to your summer wear with these trendy green, rimless sunglasses by Rohit Bal. Apart from looking absolutely dapper, these sunglasses will protect your eyes against the harmful rays of the sun and provide you with a delightful outdoor experience.

Price: Rs.2700

Parizaat By Shadab Khan Women's Clutch

Make the festive season all about you with this designer clutch from Parizaat by Shadab Khan. It is an amalgamation of vibrant colours and glimmer that will uplift every traditional outfit. It is just the perfect finishing touch to all your ethnic wear and will make heads turn.

Price: Rs.949

Taruna Biyani Silver Gray Imitation Pearl Necklace Set

Look like royalty and add an exquisite grace to your outfit with this high-quality imitation pearl necklace and earrings by Taruna Biyani. It will be a classic addition to your wardrobe and make any outfit look sophisticated and poised. High luster powder coating makes the necklace worthy and durable for everyday wear.

Price: Rs.694

MyGlamm Manish Malhotra Eyeshadow Palette

This eyeshadow palette crafted with love and care by Manish Malhotra’s brand MyGlamm is a dream come true for all the makeup lovers. It is easily blendable and is free from harmful ingredients. The four glamorous shades are super versatile and can be worn with any outfit.

Price: Rs.1250

L'Oreal Paris Color Riche Matte Lipstick

It is every girl’s dream to wear a Sabyasachi at least once in her lifetime. Reaching that dream might take some time. But what if we told you that you can now wear a Sabyasachi product for just Rs 750? That’s right! This lipstick is a collaboration between L’Oreal and Sabyasachi and it is here to make your dreams come true. It is highly pigmented and provides intense hydration all day long.

Price: Rs.750

Forest Essentials Luscious Sugared Rose Petal Lip Balm

This lip balm from Forest Essentials is a juicy delight that is especially designed for healing and hydrating your lips. Made from kokum butter, organic beeswax and cocoa seed butter, this lip balm restores your lips’ nourishment, rejuvenates them and leaves them looking supple and shiny.

Price: Rs.695

Dune London Women Harper X Ballet Flats

Wearing party wear dresses is always so much fun but isn’t it so unfair that some dresses only look good with heels? If you are someone who cannot stand straight in heels even if it is to save their lives, then these ballet flats from Dune London are a must-have! Their versatile design makes them a suitable choice to wear with party wear as well as casual wear.

Price: Rs.603

