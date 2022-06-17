12 Best loafers for men that are a must have fashion-game changers

“LOAFERS FOR MEN” These three words are more than enough for you to elevate your style quotient seamlessly. If sneakers, flip flops, formal shoes, casual shoes, etc have started making your looks drab, then you definitely need to pay heed to loafers. Right from their emergence, they have found their space in every man’s shoe closet. The slip-on feature of loafers is widely appreciated by men who are tired of fixing their shoe laces every now and then. Today onwards, you need not pay much attention to your shoes, rather you can now walk down the aisle with your head held high.

Our top picks of the best loafers for men

1. Clarks Men Leather Loafers- Buy Now

2. Hush Puppies Men's Chic Trim Crust Loafers- Buy Now

3. Lee Cooper Shoes Men's Lc2142br Leather Driving Style Loafer- Buy Now

4. Red Tape Men's Leather Loafers- Buy Now

5. Red Chief Casual Genuine Leather Sneakers for Men- Buy Now

6. Woodland Men's Leather Loafers- Buy Now

7. BATA Men's Synthetic Casual Slip On Shoes- Buy Now

8. Sparx Men's Sd0665g Loafer- Buy Now

Loafers for men have managed to steal the limelight within a short span of time. Right from their structure, sole, neat, material to their stitching style, everything has managed to impress men across the world. Be it casual or extremely formal, loafers will be your right pick to accentuate your style statement like no other footwear.

Loafers is another term used for slip-on shoes. The “easy to take on and off” feature makes it distinctive from the rest. Without any need to tie shoes or buckle up your shoes, loafers have gained immense attention. Depending upon your types of attire, you can pick either casual or formal loafers.

In addition to loafers, do you wish to add a few more footwear styles to your closet? Roll your eyes over and seize the best footwear of the season.

These types of footwear will definitely fill your closet and resolve all of your styling cues. But still you cannot avoid the unbeatable style of the best loafers for men in town.

What to wear with loafers on? We have got you covered. Check out

Done with the above essentials? Now let;s sink deeper into the world of loafers.

With the increase in demand for loafers, the fashion and shoe brands have come up with multiple types of loafers for men. Of course, why should women have multiple options to choose from? To know what are the different types of loafers, scroll down immediately.

1. Penny loafers: They are versatile, timeless and classy. They generally have a horizontal strap that rests on your mid feet. They are available in dark hues of black and brown.

2. Horsebit loafers: They come with golden metal buckles which are similar to that of a horse snaffle. They give much of a sophisticated feel. They come in brown hues.

3. Tassel loafers: They generally have a tassel at the top of the loafer. They have a sartorial elegance and are made up from suede or leather.

4. Kiltie loafers: They have a kilt finishing at the top of the loafers and usually paired with a casual attire.

5. Driving loafers: These loafers are extremely casual and perfect to pair with any of your casual attire. They have no high-fashion detailing or style. They define simplicity at its best.

6. Slipper loafers: These types of loafers are simple and made of one material. They feature minimal stitching.

7. Boat loafers: They are extremely simple and meant for everything simple and casual. They have minimal detailing and are generally crafted from linen.

Well, it is not always about the footwear you choose for the day, but the type of attire that you carry also plays a vital role. To oomph your everyday style we have some tips for you to style your loafers with.

Following are the ways to style your loafers according to your attire.

1. Loafers paired with casual attire are highly appreciated. They exhibit “made for each other vibes” largely due to their style, structure, stitching and details. Pick any type of casual loafers and pair it with denimas, shorts, trousers and seal your look with the best polo T-shirts on.

2. Always choose a semi-formal or semi-casual attire if you are about to attend a formal meeting or not-so professional one. Avoid completing your look with loafers and a three-piece suit.

3. Socks or no socks is completely up to you. Ankle length socks with loafers are much appreciated to prevent your shoes from becoming smelly. If you wish to kill show odor get on your socks without any second thoughts. If you wish to slip into your loafers without socks then just go ahead. It is completely up to you as both the ways of styling your loafers are in trend.

4. Keep your loafers basic. Don’t pick something that is not meant for everyday use. Loafers generally wear off easily due to improper or unacceptable storage.

Since you have made yourself aware of loafers and their types, you must keep your cash and cards ready to pick the best loafers for men available online.

Here is the comprehensive list of loafers for men that are a win-win piece for work or play. For a confusion free shopping spree, we have categorised the loafers into two halves such as

A. Formal loafers

B. Casual loafers

So let us begin with the very first type of loafers that you need to pick to elevate your semi-formal attire with ease.

A. Formal loafers

1. Clarks Men Leather Loafers

These leather loafers are a perfect pick to style your formal attire with. They have leather soles and are crafted from high performance materials. These shoes come with a medium shoe width for utmost comfort.

Why pick Clarks Men Leather Loafers?

These classy leather loafers have an unbeatable finish and a contemporary design. This pair of loafers is light in weight without the quality being questioned.

Price: Rs. 4,999

Deal: Rs. 1,999

Buy Now

2. Hush Puppies Men's Chic Trim Crust Loafers

These Hush Puppies Men's Chic Trim Crust Loafers are horsebit loafers. With these loafers on, you can revitalize your look with ease. The insole is soft and the external finish of the shoe makes it look premium.

Why pick Hush Puppies Men's Chic Trim Crust Loafers?

These loafers look classy and could be paired up with ankle length trousers or tapered fit chinos. The fit is perfect, but the tapered toe of the shoe makes you wonder whether you have worn the right size. Consider one size smaller if you have thin feet.

Price: Rs. 4,999

Deal: Rs. 3,499

Buy Now

3. Lee Cooper Shoes Men's Lc2142br Leather Driving Style Loafer

These Lee Cooper Shoes Men's Lc2142br Leather Driving Style Loafer are extremely formal and a perfect pick if you love everything simple. The neat and shiny finish of the shoes will make you irresistible to slip into.

Why pick Lee Cooper Shoes Men's Lc2142br Leather Driving Style Loafer?

These driving loafers have a medium shoe width and come in jet back colour. You can polish these loafers as per your convenience and style it with any of your formal attire. With 5 out of 5 stars ratings these loafers leave no space for complaints.

Price: Rs. 2,899

Deal: Rs. 2,024

Buy Now

4. Red Tape Men's Leather Loafers

These Red Tape Men's Leather Loafers come with thermoplastic elastomers soles. They have a round toe style and are crafted from leather. The brown hue of the shoes compliments the amazing finish with impeccable stitching on the edges.

Why pick Red Tape Men's Leather Loafers?

These loafers are capable of enhancing your smartness with longevity. These elegant loafers come with a metal accent on the vamp.

Price: Rs. 7,795

Deal: Rs. 1,559

Buy Now

5. Metro Men's Flat Loafers Leather

Metro is one such shoe brand that never disappoints its customers. And these loafers are worth the attention. It has a medium shoe width and thermoplastic elastomers sole. They offer utmost comfort while walking or running.

Why pick Metro Men's Flat Loafers Leather?

With 5 out of 5 stars ratings these loafers are worth the penny. They are classy and definitely a wiser choice to complete your formal as well as semi formal look with.

Price: Rs. 3,490

Deal: Rs. 1,920

Buy Now

6. Bacca Bucci Luna Penny loafers

These Bacca Bucci Luna Penny loafers are extremely light in weight. They compliment your semi-formal attire well and provide excellent arch support. These slip-on Loafers are ergonomically designed to provide great cushion and comfort.

Why pick Bacca Bucci Luna Penny loafers?

These Bacca Bucci Luna Penny loafers are made of breathable and supple man made leather, soft and friendly to your skin, giving your feet long lasting comfort. The PU upper and ventilation holes of the loafers make your feet comfortable all day long.

Price: Rs. 2,999

Deal: Rs. 1,299

Buy Now

B. Casual loafers

1. Red Chief Casual Genuine Leather Sneakers for Men

These Red Chief Casual Genuine Leather Sneakers for Men are one of the best casual loafers. They exhibit denim like vibes and match well with any casual attire. They add a wow appeal to your casual weekend style.

Why pick Red Chief Casual Genuine Leather Sneakers for Men?

These Red Chief Casual Genuine Leather Sneakers for Men are extremely comfortable to wear and fits perfectly. With great quality as promised, these loafers are a must-have loafers for an uber-cool appearance.

Price: Rs. 3,899

Deal: Rs. 1,599

Buy Now

2. Woodland Men's Leather Loafers

These Woodland Men's Leather Loafers are everything that you need to accentuate your casual appearance. With denims or shorts on, these loafers will seamlessly upgrade your fashion quotient. With the perfect blend of fashion and comfort, these shoes are worth the investments.

Why pick Woodland Men's Leather Loafers?

With 5 out of 5 stars ratings on Amazon, these loafers will help you make a dazzling fashion statement. It features a leather upper that provides comfort and enhances the overall look. The slip-resistant, durable TPR/ Rubber sole ensures a firm grip on multiple surfaces.

Price: Rs. 2,095

Deal: Rs. 1,508

Buy Now

3. BATA Men's Synthetic Casual Slip On Shoes

These BATA Men's Synthetic Casual Slip On Shoes exhibit rustic vibes. They are extremely casual and capable of uplifting your frab look to fab. The unbeatable price and immeasurable quality of these loafers will make you drool over this beauty.

Why pick BATA Men's Synthetic Casual Slip On Shoes?

If you are looking for a pocket friendly pair of loafers, then your search ends today. These loafers have a slip-on closure, high performance and highly flexible sole.

Price: Rs. 1,199

Deal: Rs. 999

Buy Now

4. Sparx Men's Sd0665g Loafer

These Sparx Men's Sd0665g Loafer is made from high durable materials. These loafers are extremely casual and come with white coloured sole just the way you like. Flaunt with these stylish and unique navy white casual shoes as per the latest fashion trend from the house of Sparx.

Why pick Sparx Men's Sd0665g Loafer?

These loafers are super comfortable casual shoes with mesh as upper material and EVA as sole material. With 4 out 5 stars rating, these loafers have an expected fit and serve with everything that you vouch for in your footwear.

Price: Rs. 699

Deal: Rs. 559

Buy Now

5. KNOOS Men's Synthetic Leather Blue Loafers

These KNOOS Men's Synthetic Leather Blue Loafers have a rubber sole and are crafted from synthetic leather. The blue and beige colour combination of these loafers are eye-catchy and extremely trendy.

Why pick KNOOS Men's Synthetic Leather Blue Loafers?

The sole gives you unmatched sturdiness and withstands rough use while ensuring the long life of the shoe. The shoe is tough from the outside and soft from the inside, it makes the wearer feel cozy all the time. The features of this shoe make it an apt choice for many occasions.

Price: Rs. 999

Deal: Rs. 449

Buy Now

6. Amazon Brand - Symbol Mens Driving Style Loafer

These Amazon Brand - Symbol Mens Driving Style Loafer comes with an outsole that has grooves design. This design gives better gripping to the overall loafers. It has a memory foam Insole for comfort.

Why pick Amazon Brand - Symbol Mens Driving Style Loafer?

These loafers are ideal for all smart casual occasions and outfits. These loafers have a rugged vibe that elevate your style effortlessly.

Price: Rs. 1,999

Deal: Rs. 679

Buy Now

So which loafers for men have managed to find its way to your shoe closet? No matter what occasion or attire you choose for the day, make sure your shoe closet is filled with trendy, classy, versatile footwear. With this, your hunt for the best loafers for men ends today. Head to the cart and wait for the delivery guy to ring your door.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

