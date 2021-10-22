Looking for ethnic wear options for your daughter? Check out these outfits for the perfect Diwali gift

Diwali is almost here. In the race of cleaning, redecorating and buying sweets, don’t forget to get your kids lovely dresses in the form of gifts. From Anarkalis to lehenga cholis and salwar suits, this list features varying silhouettes and styles to help you find the perfect piece for your daughter. So wishlist, add to cart and happy shopping!

1. Yellow and Pink Patiala Set

This yellow and magenta set is ideal for festive occasions like Diwali, weddings and other Indian occasions. The yellow kurta is accompanied with a yellow jacket featuring a mandarin collar and golden embroidery throughout. The magenta dupatta and patiala pants complete the outfit effortlessly.

PRICE: ₹ 839

2. Blue and White Set

This white and blue option is like finding a needle in a haystack. The aesthetic is contemporary chic along with an element of playfulness to it. It comes with a white top and a layered blue skirt that has printed surface ornamentation on it.

PRICE: ₹ 1599

3. Yellow Anarkali Dress

This Anarkali style dress is a must have in your daughter’s wardrobe. The yellow panels at the bottom give it an excellent structure in an A-line shape. The multicoloured patterning at the bodice compliments the solid hued skirt very well and makes it the perfect find!

PRICE: ₹ 1159

4. Pink and Blue Salwar Suit Set

The good old classic combination of blue and pink never fails. This set comprises a full sleeved Anarkali with a short jacket, a dupatta and churidar style leggings. The short jacket comes with a centre front opening and showcases rose motifs all over it.

PRICE: ₹ 1399

5. Mint Green Lehenga Choli

Tired of looking at mainstream and boring options? Get this mint green lehenga choli set that is not only trendy but also one of a kind. The choli features a ruffle detailing and the lehenga skirt has a subdued pink and golden foliage over it. Get it now!

PRICE: ₹ 2023

6. Multicolour Ethnic Set

Comfort is key when buying kid’s clothes. This set is very easy to wear and carry around, as the top is made in a similar cut to what a t-shirt generally is. It comes with a yellow skirt featuring a couple layers of tulle to give it a whimsical kind of a feel. Grab it now!

PRICE: ₹ 1629

