Looking for festive fashion inspiration? MOJ stars have got you covered this Diwali

The festive season is right around the corner and while we’ve waited almost 8 months to play dress up, it’s only best that we do it the right way! From anarkalis to lehengas and everything else in between, we have a plethora of options to choose from. Now, to narrow down our favourites and pick the right outfit for the festivities, we headed on to MOJ which is one of India’s fast-growing short video content platforms to find out how famous fashion and beauty creators are dressing up for Diwali. I mean, what’s the point of dressing up if you don’t look like a celebrity yourself?

First up on our inspiration list is Anmol Bhatia who is a popular MOJ star and a beauty blogger. Bhatia used her fashion expertise and got her festive groove on to show 4 easy ways you can style your dupatta this Diwali. No matter how big or small your Diwali party is, a statement dupatta will definitely do the trick for you. All you have to do is pick the right hack that works for you and style it with flawless makeup just like Anmol Bhatia.

Moving on, we have the runner up of Miss Indian Diva, Priyanka Lamba showing us fashionable ways to look your best this festive season. Instead of just giving you one outfit to serve as inspiration, she gave three! From traditional to indo-western, Lamba has got you covered in the wardrobe department this Diwali!

Next up on our list is Krisha Jain who is well aware of all things fashion & beauty and her Diwali outfit is perfect if fashionable outfits are all that you can think of. All you need to do is pick a colour and just start putting these monochrome pieces together. It is an easy fashion hack which is back in trend and has been used for years now. Krisha shows you the right way to ace it in style!

Is your outfit not ready till the last minute? Urfi Javed has got you covered! Most of us would have seen her on TV and today, she’s here to show us how to mix two very different styles of outfits into one. All you need is a blazer over your kurta set and a few accessories to ace the look!

We’re honestly in awe of all the ways you can look your stylish best this festive season. So, what are you waiting for? Head on to MOJ for more fashion & beauty inspiration!

Credits :MOJ

